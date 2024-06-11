Your tip
Rory McIlroy CALLS OFF Divorce: Golf Star Shockingly Files Dismissal Days Before U.S. Open

Golf star Rory McIlroy has called off his divorce from wife Erica Stoll.

Jun. 11 2024, Published 6:58 p.m. ET

Golf star Rory McIlroy seemingly took a mulligan and has called off his divorce from wife Erica Stoll just days before he brings his A-game to Pinehurst for the U.S. Open.

Attorney Thomas Sasser filed a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal on the athlete's behalf in Palm Beach County Courthouse, RadarOnline.com has learned in a shocking turn of events on June 11.

McIlroy, 35, will have to start from scratch if he wants to call it quits again down the line, Daily Mail reported.

As we previously reported, 36-year-old Stoll was served divorce papers at the couple's marital home in Jupiter, Florida, on May 13.

The May 13 petition gave Stoll 20 days to file a counterclaim or risk having the court grant the divorce by default, a crucial deadline she missed.

McIlroy and Stoll got married in 2017 and they welcomed a daughter, Poppy Kennedy, together in 2020.

Amid recent events, McIlroy addressed reports about his relationship to The Guardian.

"There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumor is a fool's game," McIlroy said. "Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."

Story is developing ...

