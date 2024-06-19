The Race to Replace Katy on 'Idol': Jon Bon Jovi Wants $25 Million — as Kelly Clarkson Rules Herself Out
It’s been mere weeks since Katy Perry ended her seven-year run as a judge on American Idol. But there’s already a competition brewing over who gets to take her place on the singing competition, RadarOnline.com has learned.
For her part, Katy, 39, thinks country standout Jelly Roll would make a great addition to the panel alongside Luke Bryan, 47, and 75-year-old Lionel Richie — and he’s game.
“Of course!” the Wild Ones singer, 39, said in a recent interview, joking, “I’ve accepted the job, and they haven’t offered it.”
Other past show mentors in consideration for Katy's open spot include Jon Bon Jovi, 62, who reportedly wants $25 million to join the cast next year, and Meghan Trainor, 30.
“That is my dream job, and I have emailed three awesome people who work in that world,” Trainor revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I have begged for this job.”
But could the ABC show want to mix things up with an past Idol winner in a judge’s seat for the first time ever?
Season 6 victor Jordin Sparks, 34, has declared on social media, “I’m putting my name in the hat!”
Meanwhile, Season 1 champ Kelly Clarkson, 42, turned down the possibility of doing the LA-based gig on June 10, explaining that she’d already promised to prioritize her family life in NYC.
“So many names have been thrown into the ring,” an insider admitted to Life & Style. “It’s going to be a really tough decision!”
“Producers are having a hard time deciding,” an insider added. “They want someone who checks all the boxes: star quality, a huge fan base, relatability and, preferably, no skeletons in their closet.”
All that matters to Katy? “I want a truth teller,” she said of the next judge. “I want someone that is not afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way.”