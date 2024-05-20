Rocker Jon Bon Jovi Wants '$25 Million' Salary to Replace Katy Perry on 'American Idol'
What doesn't kill American Idol makes it stronger — or at least that's what the show is hoping by reportedly replacing departing Katy Perry with rock royalty Jon Bon Jovi!
According to a recent report, "Jon is the undisputed top contender" to take over for the pop star's judging duties after season 22 wraps, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"A living legend with undeniable charisma, he possesses all the qualities necessary to command the stage and captivate TV audiences."
While the insider gushed over Jon being the perfect replacement for the I Kissed a Girl singer, there's a catch — Jon's "astronomical payday expectations."
The Livin' on a Prayer singer's demands reportedly include a $25 million salary!
Though a pal claimed Jon isn't even in talks to host, an Idol insider revealed, "The crux of the matter is money. To secure a true rock icon of his caliber, one must invest accordingly!"
Should Idol top brass bend the knee and give into Jon's alleged demands, the $25 million salary would be more than current judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan's paydays combined! Richie and Bryan reportedly bring home $10 million and $12 million, respectively.
While the whopping figure exceeds both remaining judges' salaries, it's on par with what Perry was earning on the singing competition show.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Hot N Cold singer quit her post after learning Idol bosses refused to raise her $25 million salary.
"Katy enjoyed the best deal for reality in TV," a source told The Mirror. "It made her the highest female star for reality and entertainment. But ABC do not want to up it after five years of increases. There is no wiggle room as the parent company Disney looks to be cost-effective and keep spending down for the next couple of years."
While there was reportedly no wiggle room to raise Perry's salary, the singer was said to be eager to free up time in her schedule to work on her music and focus on her family.
"She has learned from him how to balance work and personal time," the insider noted. "And let's make this clear Katy is a really hands-on [mom], who likes to be there for breakfast and bedtime for Daisy. Being away from TV recordings increases that time."