The famed journalist, now with his own program The Don Lemon Show, exchanged vows with husband Tim Malone on April 6 in front of 140 guests in New York City and is now gearing up to share his path to fatherhood, according to gossip columnist Rob Shuter.

The two wed during a ceremony at Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church in midtown Manhattan. Lemon and Malone started dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2019.

Sources said this next venture could be a dream come true, adding, "Don's a massive reality TV junkie and tight pals with Real Housewives star Countess Luann [de Lesseps]. Sharing his journey to fatherhood is a monumental moment he can't wait to broadcast!"