Don Lemon's 'Daring' Move to Revive Career: Ex-CNN Host Pitching Reality Show About His Path to Fatherhood After Divisive Morning Show Run
Don Lemon is ready to expand his horizons and take on the world of reality TV, according to a sensational report which revealed his plans for the future.
"In a daring move to revive his career and offer fans a peek into his personal life, Don is gearing up to document their rollercoaster journey of becoming dads," a source close to the ex-CNN anchor spilled, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The famed journalist, now with his own program The Don Lemon Show, exchanged vows with husband Tim Malone on April 6 in front of 140 guests in New York City and is now gearing up to share his path to fatherhood, according to gossip columnist Rob Shuter.
The two wed during a ceremony at Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church in midtown Manhattan. Lemon and Malone started dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2019.
Sources said this next venture could be a dream come true, adding, "Don's a massive reality TV junkie and tight pals with Real Housewives star Countess Luann [de Lesseps]. Sharing his journey to fatherhood is a monumental moment he can't wait to broadcast!"
It's now been over a year since Lemon was fired from CNN, after which he has put his divisive morning show run behind him.
The journalist spoke out about getting his pink slip after he apologized for on-air comments about former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley being past her prime.
"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly," Lemon shared last April.
In a tweet, CNN referred to Lemon's reaction as "inaccurate." The network said he was offered a chance to meet with management but "instead released a statement on Twitter."
A source later told PEOPLE in June 2023 that Lemon was looking at the bright side about his firing. "Don is very happy at the moment," the source said. "He has several opportunities he's mulling. He's enjoying his extra bonus time with his fiancé this summer in the Hamptons."
Lemon famously joined the CNN team in 2006 after working at NBC Chicago and serving as a correspondent for NBC News, the TODAY show and NBC Nightly News.
Fans may get to see more of Lemon and his husband if the reality TV plans come to fruition.