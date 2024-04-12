REVEALED: Don Lemon's Unleashed 'Diva Behavior' Ahead of Wedding to Tim Malone
Don Lemon's wedding to longtime fiancé Tim Malone didn't exactly go off without a hitch, according to sources who said the former CNN host's eleventh-hour "stress" and "diva behavior" caused some drama leading up to the couple's big day.
"Don's struggle with making a career comeback after being canceled by CNN only added to the tension surrounding the event," one insider spilled, RadarOnline.com has learned from a sensational new report.
"His initial plan was to debut his new show online and then proceed with the wedding. However, after a rocky start to the show, there were concerns that the wedding might also be called off," claimed the tipster, per the National Enquirer.
Lemon was famously ousted from the network in April 2023 on the heels of on-air blunders that sparked backlash including remarks he made about women and aging last February, following which he issued a public and private apology to colleagues.
The journalist was left "stunned" by the move, revealing, "After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly."
"At no time, was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network," he wrote in his statement.
CNN, however, said that Lemon was "offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."
Lemon went on to debut his new show on X, formerly Twitter, having weathered controversy again following an interview with Elon Musk that went south.
"We had a good conversation. Clearly he felt differently," Lemon said of the interview.
Even with the recent drama, "fortunately, the nuptials got back on track," said the source. "Despite Don's diva behavior and mood swings, Tim is understanding and patient."
Lemon, 58, and Malone, 40, exchanged their vows last week at the Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church in New York City in front of 140 guests following a five-year engagement.
The romantic ceremony was officiated by United States ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who is a friend of theirs, and attended by a slew of other television personalities including Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, and Sunny Hostin from The View as well as former Today show anchor Matt Lauer and girlfriend Shamin Abas.