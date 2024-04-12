REVEALED: Don Lemon's Unleashed 'Diva Behavior' Ahead of Wedding to Tim Malone

Don Lemon's wedding to longtime fiancé Tim Malone didn't exactly go off without a hitch, according to sources who said the former CNN host's eleventh-hour "stress" and "diva behavior" caused some drama leading up to the couple's big day.

"Don's struggle with making a career comeback after being canceled by CNN only added to the tension surrounding the event," one insider spilled, RadarOnline.com has learned from a sensational new report.