Cher's Pals Concerned With 77-Year-Old Singer's Desperate Efforts to Stay Young for Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards, 37
Stubborn Cher continues to try to turn back time with plastic surgery in a bid to to impress beau Alexandra "AE" Edwards, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claim the 77-year-old singer is paying a steep price by living with relentless pain due to her constant nips and tucks!
"She's had so many nips and tucks," an insider dished to the National Enquirer.
"After the procedures, she's wrapped in bandages and in pain. Her face throbs for days, sometimes weeks, at a time."
According to the shocking report, Cher won't stop going under the knife despite growing concerns from her inner circle.
"Pals are begging her to quit before she becomes a poster child for obsessive plastic surgery," the mole added.
The Grammy winner has been going gaga for the music exec, 38, since late 2022. Sources claim the couple's four-decade age gap has put pressure on her to stay youthful-looking.
"Cher has the best surgeons money can buy, but even the best of them won't be able to keep on stretching and lasering forever," the insider warned.
The star has previously confessed to getting a nose job, a boob job, and a facelift, but sources allege she's likely had more work than she's willing to admit.
While an insider insisted the Dark Lady diva hasn't gone under recently, top plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik said it appears Cher may be using Botox and various surgical interventions to fight off signs of aging.
"With her hair down, my guess is she is concealing facelift incisions," the physician said. "Her upper eyelids definitely appear to have been operated on, but I also suspect her lower ones have been done as well."
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources claim plastic surgery isn't the only thing Cher is willing to spend thousands on in order to keep AE around. Insiders claim Cher wants to throw an "obscenely expensive" European wedding while AE's "still crazy about her."
Despite objections from her sons, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman, Cher is said to be moving forward with plans for an extravagant affair.
Sources claim Cher wants a guest list of at least 300 people — and is willing to cover the costs of flying them all via private jet to Europe for her nuptials.
"She figures this will be her last wedding and she's earned every right to have one fit for royalty," a source told the National Enquirer on Cher's wedding planning.