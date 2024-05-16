Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Cher

Cher's Pals Concerned With 77-Year-Old Singer's Desperate Efforts to Stay Young for Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards, 37

cher son elijah blue allman fighting singer subpoenas medical records ucla conservatorship court bombshell declaration not mentally ill
Source: Cher

Cher is reportedly undergoing plastic surgery to look youthful for her beau, Alexander 'AE' Edwards.

By:

May 16 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Stubborn Cher continues to try to turn back time with plastic surgery in a bid to to impress beau Alexandra "AE" Edwards, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources claim the 77-year-old singer is paying a steep price by living with relentless pain due to her constant nips and tucks!

Article continues below advertisement
cher barr virus
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Cher's 'face throbs for days, sometimes weeks' after procedures.

"She's had so many nips and tucks," an insider dished to the National Enquirer.

"After the procedures, she's wrapped in bandages and in pain. Her face throbs for days, sometimes weeks, at a time."

Article continues below advertisement
cher spotted with alexander ae edwards paris fashion week
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Cher is under pressure to look young for her boyfriend, AE.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the shocking report, Cher won't stop going under the knife despite growing concerns from her inner circle.

"Pals are begging her to quit before she becomes a poster child for obsessive plastic surgery," the mole added.

The Grammy winner has been going gaga for the music exec, 38, since late 2022. Sources claim the couple's four-decade age gap has put pressure on her to stay youthful-looking.

Article continues below advertisement
cher plastic surgery
Source: MEGA

Cher previously confessed to getting a nose job, boob job and facelift.

MORE ON:
Cher
Article continues below advertisement

"Cher has the best surgeons money can buy, but even the best of them won't be able to keep on stretching and lasering forever," the insider warned.

The star has previously confessed to getting a nose job, a boob job, and a facelift, but sources allege she's likely had more work than she's willing to admit.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

While an insider insisted the Dark Lady diva hasn't gone under recently, top plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik said it appears Cher may be using Botox and various surgical interventions to fight off signs of aging.

"With her hair down, my guess is she is concealing facelift incisions," the physician said. "Her upper eyelids definitely appear to have been operated on, but I also suspect her lower ones have been done as well."

Article continues below advertisement
cher plastic surgery
Source: MEGA

A source revealed Cher's pals fear her face will 'cave in' due to her non-stop procedures.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, sources claim plastic surgery isn't the only thing Cher is willing to spend thousands on in order to keep AE around. Insiders claim Cher wants to throw an "obscenely expensive" European wedding while AE's "still crazy about her."

Despite objections from her sons, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman, Cher is said to be moving forward with plans for an extravagant affair.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources claim Cher wants a guest list of at least 300 people — and is willing to cover the costs of flying them all via private jet to Europe for her nuptials.

"She figures this will be her last wedding and she's earned every right to have one fit for royalty," a source told the National Enquirer on Cher's wedding planning.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.