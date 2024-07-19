Your tip
GEORGE’S BRAD PANIC: Clooney ‘In Fluster Over Fading Looks – As Next Role is Alongside Still-Handsome Pal Pitt!’

Composite image of George Clooney and Brad Pitt.
Source: MEGA

Insiders say Clooney is upset over his fading looks alongside his upcoming co-star and friend Brad Pitt.

Jul. 19 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Getting older is the pits!

Once branded the Sexiest Man Alive, gorgeous George Clooney is panicking as age chips away at his leading man looks, threatening his status as a Hollywood hunk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source revealed: “George is OK with not being the Sexiest Man Alive anymore, but it’s still important for him to be the sexiest man in whatever movie he’s in.”

george clooney fading looks
Source: MEGA

George Clooney is finding it hard to compete with Brad Pitt who appears to not age, while Clooney's looks fade.

Sources also shared the 63-year-old Clooney is specifically fretting because his next role is opposite Ocean’s Eleven pal Brad Pitt, 60, in the upcoming Apple TV+ crime flick Wolfs.

One insider claimed: “Brad is only a few years younger than him, but he’s managed to turn back the clock by at least a decade and it’s a lot for George to have to compete with.”

“The classic Clooney charm is still intact, but George is definitely showing his age in other ways. He’s not a very tall guy to begin with and frankly, he’s shrinking a little bit as he gets older.”

brad pitt aging well next to george clooney
Source: MEGA

MORE ON:
George Clooney
The ER alum has been “stacking” his work schedule over the past three years and the source insists his workaholic ways are more about proving he’s still got it than anything else.

The insider noted: “He’s fully motivated by wanting to show people that while he may look and sound like an older man, he still has the energy and ambition of somebody half his age. But underneath that is real anxiety about how he looks on camera and what age range he can convincingly play. George is obsessed and made sure that the jokes that reference his age in Wolfs are self-deprecating.”

As far as getting nip/tucks, the source says: “I don’t think George is going to put himself under the knife just yet, but he certainly doesn’t want to spotlight how radically different he looks compared to six or seven years ago.”

george clooney biden backlash
Source: MEGA

Clooney already has enough to worry about beyond his looks, following a backlash after he wrote an op-ed in the 'New York Times' calling on Biden to step down as president.

As Clooney worries about his looks, it's possible his future in Hollywood has been rocked. In the wake of his recent op-ed calling for President Joe Biden to end his campaign, some members of the actor's former social circle are hitting back.

One insider shared with us: “The arrogance of Clooney is astounding. He has President Biden’s contact info. Why didn’t he just call his pal privately to air his concerns? Because George is an egomaniac who thinks every word he utters should be printed in The New York Times.”

A second source claimed: "George’s name is being yanked off party invites and upcoming projects. No one wants to with a traitor. Plus, it looks like Clooney’s coup has failed. Joe isn’t going anywhere, but it looks like George should be the one considering stepping aside. His career, whatever was left of it, is over.”

Source: radar
