GEORGE’S BRAD PANIC: Clooney ‘In Fluster Over Fading Looks – As Next Role is Alongside Still-Handsome Pal Pitt!’

The ER alum has been “stacking” his work schedule over the past three years and the source insists his workaholic ways are more about proving he’s still got it than anything else.

The insider noted: “He’s fully motivated by wanting to show people that while he may look and sound like an older man, he still has the energy and ambition of somebody half his age. But underneath that is real anxiety about how he looks on camera and what age range he can convincingly play. George is obsessed and made sure that the jokes that reference his age in Wolfs are self-deprecating.”

As far as getting nip/tucks, the source says: “I don’t think George is going to put himself under the knife just yet, but he certainly doesn’t want to spotlight how radically different he looks compared to six or seven years ago.”