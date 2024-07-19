GET LOST, MEGHAN! Markle ‘Snubbed’ by ‘Suits’ Actors as She Begs Them to Get Involved in Her Failing Businesses
Meghan Markle is finally giving her Suits co-stars the time of day.
While Meghan, 42, may be reaching out to her former colleagues, insiders claimed the TV show's ticked-off cast is in no mood to be suckered into her self-serving game as she struggles to rebuild her scandal-scarred brand, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Meghan crawling back to her old co-stars, an insider from the legal drama revealed: "There are a lot of hurt feelings. People feel like they were just tossed aside when Meghan became a royal."
"Now she's reaching out expecting stars to guest on her podcast and support her new business ventures — and is stunned to get the cold shoulder."
Sources dished Meghan's cast-mates from the hit USA Network show have long memories of her diva behavior, which began almost as soon as she landed the role of Rachel Zane. She played the part until 2018, the year she wed Prince Harry.
Suits finally ended the following season, but last year the show gained a massive revival in popularity when it began streaming on Netflix.
Now, the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly eyeing up interviews with members of the cast to boost ratings for her upcoming podcast on Lemonada Media, but an insider told us her selfish plan is earning a lot of "eye rolls" from the majority of her former co-stars.
The source spilled: "It's all very well for Meghan to expect support when she needs it, but a lot of people think she's got a lot of nerve to be asking for any sort of help from her old co-stars."
"She refused to take part in their recent reunion and has shown no interest in staying in touch with the majority of them. She wouldn't even join their WhatsApp group."
The 42-year-old duchess was also a no-show when the entire Suits cast gathered for the Golden Globe earlier this year to present the award for Outstanding Drama Series.
Adding insult to injury, her old pal Gina Torres, 55, who co-starred with the duchess playing legal eagle Jessica Pearson and even attended her 2018 wedding, has admitted she and her Suits castmates "don't have Meghan's number."
The insider noted: "So for her to now come asking for them to appear on her podcast and help promote her products is pretty tone-deaf, to say the least."
"She's going to need to explain herself and do some serious damage control if she's going to have any chance of wooing them back to her side because there are a lot of hurt feelings."
The source added: "They all still talk regularly and of course they're aware of the buzz about her now wanting them to appear on her podcast" or plug her American Riviera Orchard home products."
"Meanwhile, Meghan still has some supporters in the cast, like Patrick J. Adams, who played her love interest Mike Ross, and Abigail Spencer. But apparently the majority of the Suits troupe is pretty turned off by how she's treated them are are not ready to just jump to her command."
An insider added: "Some of them may give her a dose of her own medicine and totally ignore her, or just not have any interest and even tell her to get lost."
"Most of them agree she needs to learn some humility and remember where she came from and not just expect help when it benefits her."