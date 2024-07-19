GET LOST, MEGHAN! Markle ‘Snubbed’ by ‘Suits’ Actors as She Begs Them to Get Involved in Her Failing Businesses

Sources dished Meghan's cast-mates from the hit USA Network show have long memories of her diva behavior, which began almost as soon as she landed the role of Rachel Zane. She played the part until 2018, the year she wed Prince Harry.

Suits finally ended the following season, but last year the show gained a massive revival in popularity when it began streaming on Netflix.

Now, the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly eyeing up interviews with members of the cast to boost ratings for her upcoming podcast on Lemonada Media, but an insider told us her selfish plan is earning a lot of "eye rolls" from the majority of her former co-stars.