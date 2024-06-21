Meghan Wanted to Be Posh: Duchess Asked Victoria Beckham for Free Clothes and Handbags Prior to Fallout, Biographer Claims
Meghan Markle once asked pop star-turned-fashion mogul Victoria Beckham for free merch — and was allegedly shut down by Buckingham Palace, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Investigative reporter and former BBC journalist Tom Bower chronicled the fallout between the former friends in his explosive new book, The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power, which centers on the lives of "ultimate power couple" Victoria and David Beckham.
In the unauthorized bio, released this week, Bower wrote that when she was engaged to Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex asked her designer pal for free clothes and handbags. The request, however, was “vetoed by the Palace for being against their rules,” the author claimed.
Bower also wrote that during that time, Meghan was "irritated" about Victoria having "considerably more wealth" than she did. Their bond was further strained by an article about the fashion mogul giving the former Suits star beauty tips, the author claimed.
“Only after The Sun reported how Victoria had given Meghan makeup advice did the relationship between the two ambitious women crash,” Bower wrote. The duchess was also particularly sensitive when it came to the “media’s probing into her unusual past," he added, and “Harry was ordered to complain to David Beckham.”
When the ex-soccer player asked his wife about the sensational report, Victoria reportedly denied speaking with the outlet and suspected the story had been leaked by a beautician.
The building tension peaked in a bitter confrontation after Meghan allegedly snubbed the Beckhams at her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, Bower said in his book.
While the Beckhams were on the guest list for the main event, Victoria reportedly felt "insulted" that she and David weren't invited to a star-studded dinner attended by celebs like George Clooney.
- Meghan Markle Privately Blames The Beckhams For Netflix Ratings Nosedive
- Harry and Meghan 'Reached Out' to Kate Middleton Before Her Trooping the Colour Return — as Couple Are 'Desperate' to Mend Feud With Cancer-Stricken Princess
- King Charles Refusing to Budge on Inviting Renegade Royal Son Harry's Family to Balmoral Castle This Summer: 'No Way'
The Suits star used to be incredibly close to the Beckhams, staying at their Beverly Hills home during one trip to Los Angeles.
Despite their rift, Meghan showcased her support for Victoria's fashion brand by wearing her designs at high-profile events. Yet, Harry and Meghan's absence from the 2022 wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz indicated there was still tension, the New York Post noted.
The House of Beckham cited "extensive research, expert sourcing and interviews with insiders" to back its bombshell claims.
Delving into "the real-life drama behind their polished public image," the book "unearthed a succession of revelations that give surprising insight into the reality of ‘Brand Beckham,'" the description states.