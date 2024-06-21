Meghan Markle once asked pop star-turned-fashion mogul Victoria Beckham for free merch — and was allegedly shut down by Buckingham Palace, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Investigative reporter and former BBC journalist Tom Bower chronicled the fallout between the former friends in his explosive new book, The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power, which centers on the lives of "ultimate power couple" Victoria and David Beckham.

In the unauthorized bio, released this week, Bower wrote that when she was engaged to Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex asked her designer pal for free clothes and handbags. The request, however, was “vetoed by the Palace for being against their rules,” the author claimed.