Meghan Wanted to Be Posh: Duchess Asked Victoria Beckham for Free Clothes and Handbags Prior to Fallout, Biographer Claims

Meghan Markle once asked pop star-turned-fashion mogul Victoria Beckham for free merch — and was allegedly shut down by Buckingham Palace, according to a new book.

Jun. 21 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle once asked pop star-turned-fashion mogul Victoria Beckham for free merch — and was allegedly shut down by Buckingham Palace, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Investigative reporter and former BBC journalist Tom Bower chronicled the fallout between the former friends in his explosive new book, The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power, which centers on the lives of "ultimate power couple" Victoria and David Beckham.

In the unauthorized bio, released this week, Bower wrote that when she was engaged to Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex asked her designer pal for free clothes and handbags. The request, however, was “vetoed by the Palace for being against their rules,” the author claimed.

house of beckam tom bower harper collins
Tom Bower's explosive new book details the lives of "ultimate power couple" Victoria and David Beckham.

Bower also wrote that during that time, Meghan was "irritated" about Victoria having "considerably more wealth" than she did. Their bond was further strained by an article about the fashion mogul giving the former Suits star beauty tips, the author claimed.

“Only after The Sun reported how Victoria had given Meghan makeup advice did the relationship between the two ambitious women crash,” Bower wrote. The duchess was also particularly sensitive when it came to the “media’s probing into her unusual past," he added, and “Harry was ordered to complain to David Beckham.”

prince harry meghan markle reached out kate middleton trooping colour
Meghan reportedly made the request while engaged to Prince Harry.

When the ex-soccer player asked his wife about the sensational report, Victoria reportedly denied speaking with the outlet and suspected the story had been leaked by a beautician.

The building tension peaked in a bitter confrontation after Meghan allegedly snubbed the Beckhams at her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, Bower said in his book.

While the Beckhams were on the guest list for the main event, Victoria reportedly felt "insulted" that she and David weren't invited to a star-studded dinner attended by celebs like George Clooney.

Meghan Markle
david and victoria beckham
Victoria felt "insulted" that the Beckhams weren't invited to a dinner after the royal couple's wedding, Bower claimed.

The Suits star used to be incredibly close to the Beckhams, staying at their Beverly Hills home during one trip to Los Angeles.

Despite their rift, Meghan showcased her support for Victoria's fashion brand by wearing her designs at high-profile events. Yet, Harry and Meghan's absence from the 2022 wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz indicated there was still tension, the New York Post noted.

meghan markle not biggest diva royal family despite reputation
Bower wrote in his book that Meghan was "irritated" that Victoria had more wealth than she did.

The House of Beckham cited "extensive research, expert sourcing and interviews with insiders" to back its bombshell claims.

Delving into "the real-life drama behind their polished public image," the book "unearthed a succession of revelations that give surprising insight into the reality of ‘Brand Beckham,'" the description states.

