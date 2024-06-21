Revealed: the One Drink That Got Justin Timberlake Arrested

Sources have revealed the strong drink that landed Justin Timberlake in jail for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

After his shocking DWI arrest on his way home from dinner with friends at a Sag Harbor hotel, Timberlake reportedly told police, "I had one martini and I followed my friends home."

Insiders with knowledge of the evening's events have confirmed to The Daily Beast that the Cry Me a River singer enjoyed a Vesper martini from the American Hotel's cocktail menu.