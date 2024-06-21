Revealed: the One Drink That Got Justin Timberlake Arrested
Sources have revealed the strong drink that landed Justin Timberlake in jail for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After his shocking DWI arrest on his way home from dinner with friends at a Sag Harbor hotel, Timberlake reportedly told police, "I had one martini and I followed my friends home."
Insiders with knowledge of the evening's events have confirmed to The Daily Beast that the Cry Me a River singer enjoyed a Vesper martini from the American Hotel's cocktail menu.
The Vesper martini was first popularized by author Ian Fleming's James Bond novels and named after the character Vesper Lynd, who was played by Eva Green in the 2006 film Casino Royale.
The cocktail contains four ounces of gin, vodka, and the wine-based aperitif Lillet Blanc, shaken over ice and garnished with a lemon twist. "It's all alcohol," the tipster said. "There is no mixer."
"The Vesper is not for the faint of heart, containing a whopping 4 ounces of liquor," the Moody Mixologist cocktail blog notes. "It’s safe to say that the level of alcohol in this martini is equivalent to a double of just about any other cocktail."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated and taken into custody after being pulled over by a cop for blowing through a stop sign and swerving on the road.
Although he refused to take a breathalyzer test, police said Timberlake failed field sobriety tests and appeared intoxicated, with bloodshot, glassy eyes and smelled strongly of alcohol.
Timberlake claimed he only had one martini, but a source told Page Six that the NSYNC alum was allegedly "wasted" and even drank another patron's drink off the table when he left to go to the bathroom.
The pop singer insisted that his world tour would continue as planned and apologized to his crew in a long conference call hours after his arrest early Tuesday morning.
"We look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations,” powerhouse attorney Edward Burke Jr. said in a statement on Wednesday. “He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time.”
Timberlake is scheduled to appear in court on July 26, the same date he was supposed to perform in Poland for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. He is also slated to play two shows in Chicago this weekend.