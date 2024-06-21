Farewell John Dutton: Kevin Costner Reveals He Will Not Return to 'Yellowstone' After Tense Negotiations and Bitter Divorce

"Hi everyone, I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that that's required and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue season 5B or into the future," Costner said.

"It was something that really changed me. I loved it. And I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning," Costner added. "I love the relationship we've been able to develop, and I'll see you at the movies."