Harry Connick Jr. Demands Four-Figure Sum From Car Crash Accuser After Last-Minute Deposition Cancelation

harry connick jr wants daughters car crash lawsuit dismissed
Source: MEGA

Harry Connick Jr. accused the woman suing him and his family of "game-playing tactics."

By:

Jun. 21 2024, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

Harry Connick Jr. is at his wit's end with the woman who sued him, his daughter, and his wife over a 2022 car crash. In legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Independence Day actor demanded the court order Myrika Hairston to give her testimony after she allegedly failed to show up for her deposition.

Connick Jr. also asked that Hairston and/or her attorney be forced to pay nearly $2,450 in sanctions for the court reporter and other costs accrued after claiming she canceled only 15 minutes before.

harry connick jr wants daughters car crash lawsuit dismissed
Source: MEGA

The actor filed an order to compel her deposition, claiming she canceled on him 15 minutes before it was to take place.

The star, 56, filed the latest legal documents in Los Angeles last week, which included an order to compel Hairston's deposition and sanctions request.

He claimed the attorneys for both sides went back and forth via email regarding Hairston's availability before finally deciding on May 17 at 10 AM.

"Defendant served a proper deposition notice to Plaintiff following an agreement between the parties that Plaintiff would present for her deposition on May 17, 2024. Plaintiff did not object to the deposition notice; however, on the date of the deposition, fifteen minutes before the deposition was to commence, Plaintiff’s counsel advised that Plaintiff would not be appearing for her deposition," the documents read.

harry connick jr wants daughters car crash lawsuit dismissed
Source: MEGA

The woman sued Harry, his wife, and daughter Sara over the 2022 accident.

Connick Jr. argued that due to the "last minute notice of her cancellation, we incurred fees for the court reporter and the videographer." He's demanding $2,248.90 in sanctions for her and her lawyer's alleged "misuse of the discovery process."

The breakdown includes $1,860.00 "for the reasonable costs and fees incurred in the bringing of the present motion" and $388.90 for the cost of the court reporter "as Plaintiff did not cancel her deposition in a timely manner."

The Hope Floats actor argued that the "Plaintiff’s alleged unavailability is nothing more than an attempt at delaying her deposition, which is a blatant abuse of the discovery process." He also accused Hairston of "game-playing tactics" in their ongoing legal battle.

Connick Jr. added that "as of the date of the filing of this motion, Plaintiff’s counsel has not provided alternate dates for Plaintiff’s deposition as was requested."

harry connick jr wants daughters car crash lawsuit dismissed pp
Source: MEGA

Sara was driving the vehicle.

"As the parties had agreed to the May 17, 2024 deposition date, Defendant believed that Plaintiff in good faith would appear at her deposition. Plaintiff, however, exhibited bad faith and game-playing tactics when she had her attorney cancel her deposition fifteen (15) minutes before the deposition was set to commence," he stated.

Connick Jr. claimed his legal team "has been trying to take Plaintiff’s deposition since March 2024."

The actor stated that Hairston's "unreasonable refusal to cooperate in having her deposition" is "severely prejudicing" the case. He's demanding the court grant an instant motion to compel her to appear for a deposition on August 1, 2024.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Hairston sued the actor, his 28-year-old daughter, Sara, and his wife, Jill, for $25k in July 2023, claiming she suffered “hospital and medical expenses" over the 2022 accident. Sara was reportedly driving the vehicle, and her parents got roped into the lawsuit because the alleged victim claimed they were the "owners" of the car.

harry connick jr wants daughters car crash lawsuit dismissed
Source: MEGA

The actor argued that neither he or his daughter should be held responsible for any damages or injury.

However, in his response, Connick Jr. said he "did not own the Jeep involved in the subject incident nor did he have any involvement in the subject incident," but Hairston "refused to dismiss" him from the lawsuit. He claimed no wrongdoing and flipped the script by blaming the person behind the wheel of her car for alleged negligence.

Their trial is set for January 6, 2025.

