Harry Connick Jr. Demands Four-Figure Sum From Car Crash Accuser After Last-Minute Deposition Cancelation

Harry Connick Jr. is at his wit's end with the woman who sued him, his daughter, and his wife over a 2022 car crash. In legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Independence Day actor demanded the court order Myrika Hairston to give her testimony after she allegedly failed to show up for her deposition.

Connick Jr. also asked that Hairston and/or her attorney be forced to pay nearly $2,450 in sanctions for the court reporter and other costs accrued after claiming she canceled only 15 minutes before.