'Hawaii Five-0' Actor Taylor Wily Dead at 56

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Former sumo wrestler, MMA fighter, and actor Taylor Wily, best known for his role as Kamekona Tupuola on the rebooted CBS procedurals Hawaii Five-0, Magnum P.I., and Macgyver, has died, RadarOnline.com has learned. A KITV 4 Island News reporter, who described Wily as a close family friend, confirmed the news of his passing on Thursday. No cause of death was given. He was 56.

Article continues below advertisement

Wily is survived by his wife Halona and their two children.

Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, Wily began his career as a sumo wrestler in 1987, wrestling under the name Takamikuni. At nearly 400 pounds, he was one of the largest competitors in the sport. After retiring from sumo in 1989 due to knee problems, Wily competed in the first televised UFC bout in 1993, losing to Dutch kickboxer Gerard Gordeau in a match that ended with Wily losing three teeth and Gordeau breaking his hand.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Wily later transitioned into acting, picking up credits in TV shows like One West Waikiki and North Shore and appearing opposite Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, and Mila Kunis in the 2008 romantic comedy Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver and Magnum P.I. showrunner Peter M. Lenkov paid tribute to the gentle giant on social media, writing "I am devastated. Heartbroken. I'll post some detailed feelings later. Just too hard right now."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

"T, as I told you many times, I fell in love with you at the first audition," Lenkov added in another post. "You came in with a towel on your head mopping up sweat, and I was smitten. You charmed me into making you a regular… on the show… and in my life. You were family. And I will miss you every day brother." "PS: when we spoke last week, we laughed at how right you were from Day 1. Five-0 was our dream job. And I was so lucky we got to share that magic together."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free. Wily is survived by his wife Halona and their two children.

Powered by RedCircle