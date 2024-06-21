Your tip
Patrick Duffy’s Relationship With 'Happy Days' Babe Linda Purl Not on the Rocks Despite Rumors: ‘We Are Very Much in Love’

The golden age romance between former Dallas hunk Patrick Duffy and Happy Days babe Linda Purl could be headed for the rocks.

By:

Jun. 21 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

The golden age romance between former Dallas hunk Patrick Duffy and Happy Days babe Linda Purl is not headed toward splitsville despite rumors claiming he's tiring of the frenetic pace she's set with her craving for constant change and travel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Duffy and Purl shot down the speculation in an exclusive statement to this outlet.

"We are very much in love and looking forward to celebrating our fourth anniversary later this month in Colorado. Grateful for health, our boys and dear friends," the pair tells RadarOnline.com.

The pair fell in love during the pandemic.

Rumors there was trouble in paradise started after sources told The Globe Purl's fast-paced ways were allegedly growing old for Duffy.

"They don't seem to stay in one place for long," an insider said. "In the last month or two, they've been to Mexico, Tokyo, and New York. It's too much for Patrick."

Sources also snitched to the outlet that the 75-year-old, who played good guy Bobby Ewing on the iconic primetime soap for 12 years until 1991, was content with his relaxed lifestyle as a widower until the 68-year-old beauty swept him off his feet and into her busy world.

Patrick, whose wife, Carlyn Rosser, passed in 2017, and four-time divorcee Linda fell in love during the COVID pandemic and have been inseparable ever since.

Last year, the actor sold his sprawling Oregon ranch at auction for $5.75 million after first asking $14 million and moved into Linda's Colorado Springs home.

"He thought they'd be content living at Linda's home, but she's got him jumping from one place to another plus they're spending wads of cash and he's always been quite frugal," the tipster claimed.

Plus, Purl, who's now a jazz lounge singer, needs to travel to various venues, and when they're not moving for her career, they're flying to some vacation spot, noted the insider.

"Living out of a suitcase can be tiresome especially at his age. But this is the way Linda wants it and Patrick's going along," they explained.

However, RadarOnline.com can reveal that's simply not true.

Patrick and Linda were allegedly talking marriage in 2022.

The couple is in it for the long haul and has allegedly talked about marriage.

"Linda thought she was done with marriage until Patrick came into her life," revealed a friend in 2022. "Patrick believes in marriage, and he told Linda he's going to show her the fifth time down the aisle will be the charm."

Linda has been divorced four times and went through a high-profile split from Desi Arnaz Jr. She was reportedly reluctant to retake the plunge but fell head over heels for Duffy during lockdown.

"It’s a Covid romance. We didn’t sit in the same room for almost four months but we spoke to each other every day," Duffy said about their romance in 2021, revealing they would Zoom "two to three hours" every night.

