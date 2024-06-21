Patrick Duffy’s Relationship With 'Happy Days' Babe Linda Purl Not on the Rocks Despite Rumors: ‘We Are Very Much in Love’

The golden age romance between former Dallas hunk Patrick Duffy and Happy Days babe Linda Purl is not headed toward splitsville despite rumors claiming he's tiring of the frenetic pace she's set with her craving for constant change and travel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Duffy and Purl shot down the speculation in an exclusive statement to this outlet.

"We are very much in love and looking forward to celebrating our fourth anniversary later this month in Colorado. Grateful for health, our boys and dear friends," the pair tells RadarOnline.com.