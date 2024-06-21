The Hollywood heartthrob portrays Colter Shaw on the new CBS series and has proven his long lasting star power after his reputation took a beating.

Hartley's hit Tracker finished in first place as TV's most-watched scripted show for the 2023-2024 season — with its phenomenal ratings putting it ahead of NCIS, Blue Bloods and Grey's Anatomy.

Justin Hartley has bounced back from his shocking divorce from Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause — and ugly accusations of arrogance — claimed sources who say the TV stud has gone from Hollywood heel to Tinseltown hero!

Hartley's career is on the rise after his divorce drama.

Stause, 42, bellyached about being blindsided by her ex's 2019 divorce filing as they'd just hosted a party at their shared home.

Tipsters tattled that Hartley, 47, is now on track to become the small screen's highest-paid star — and he's reveling in his success following his messy split with Chrishell.

The Hollywood heartthrob portrays Colter Shaw on the new CBS series and has proven his long lasting star power after his reputation took a beating .

Stause and the actor finalized their split in January 2021.

Weeks later, the former Smallville hero began dating actress Sofia Pernas , his onetime co-star from The Young and the Restless, who he married in 2021 — less than one month after his divorce with Stause was finalized.

The beautiful blonde also claimed her then-husband first told her she was being dumped via text.

Tipsters tattled that Hartley, 47, is now on track to become the small screen's highest-paid star — and he's reveling in his success following his messy split with Chrishell.

Sources snitched that Hartley had also alienated his This Is Us castmates for complaining about his salary on the NBC series, which ended its six-season run in 2022.

One source even called him out for "really narcissistic behavior."

The insider dished, "Justin kept his head down when he was getting bashed for being a heartless egomaniac, but the success of Tracker shows him he's made it all the way back. Everything is coming up roses now for Justin!"

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Hartley for comment.