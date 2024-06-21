Justin Hartley on Track to Become TV's Highest Paid Star: 'He's Made It all the Way Back' After Split From Chrishell Stause
Justin Hartley has bounced back from his shocking divorce from Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause — and ugly accusations of arrogance — claimed sources who say the TV stud has gone from Hollywood heel to Tinseltown hero!
Hartley's hit Tracker finished in first place as TV's most-watched scripted show for the 2023-2024 season — with its phenomenal ratings putting it ahead of NCIS, Blue Bloods and Grey's Anatomy.
The Hollywood heartthrob portrays Colter Shaw on the new CBS series and has proven his long lasting star power after his reputation took a beating.
Tipsters tattled that Hartley, 47, is now on track to become the small screen's highest-paid star — and he's reveling in his success following his messy split with Chrishell.
Stause, 42, bellyached about being blindsided by her ex's 2019 divorce filing as they'd just hosted a party at their shared home.
The beautiful blonde also claimed her then-husband first told her she was being dumped via text.
Weeks later, the former Smallville hero began dating actress Sofia Pernas, his onetime co-star from The Young and the Restless, who he married in 2021 — less than one month after his divorce with Stause was finalized.
Sources snitched that Hartley had also alienated his This Is Us castmates for complaining about his salary on the NBC series, which ended its six-season run in 2022.
One source even called him out for "really narcissistic behavior."
The insider dished, "Justin kept his head down when he was getting bashed for being a heartless egomaniac, but the success of Tracker shows him he's made it all the way back. Everything is coming up roses now for Justin!"
Hartley previously spoke out about his creative process and revealed how he found inspiration to get into the zone.
"Everybody has their own way of getting into a character, things they need to do to be able to embody a certain character. And sometimes it's different, depending on who you're playing," he told The Hollywood Reporter.
"But for me, fundamentally, what I'll do every single time … I will write down a list of things that I have in common with the character that I'm about ready to play. And then, in a separate column I'll write down dissimilarities."