Fifth Time's A Charm! Patrick Duffy & Linda Purl Getting Hitched: Sources

"We kept texting and texting became Facetime and for two and a half months plus we zoomed every night for two or three hours. We didn’t have that thing after the third dinner, do I kiss? Do I take her to my house?"

Linda revealed that Duffy was the first to drop the L-word.

"As we were about to do the end meeting, Patrick says 'see you tomorrow love you,'" she stated.

Duffy revealed the day after he dropped the love bomb, "I got into my car and drove 23 hours to her doorstep and we’ve never been apart."