Harry Connick Jr. Demands $25k Car Crash Lawsuit Be Dismissed, Denies Any Wrongdoing in Daughter's Accident

Harry Connick Jr . denies any responsibility in his daughter's car crash and wants the $25k lawsuit tossed out of court. In legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com , the 56-year-old Independence Day actor claimed no wrongdoing for the 2022 accident in Los Angeles involving his adult daughter, Sara Kate Connick , and the plaintiff, Myrika Hairston , who claimed she sustained injuries in the collision.

Harry filed a response to the lawsuit on August 28, arguing that if Hairston obtained any injuries or damages from the accident , it was of no fault to him or his daughter.

Hairston had alleged she suffered “hospital and medical expenses" over the crash. She sued Harry and his daughter, citing that Sara was driving, but the actor and his wife, Jill , were the "owners" of the vehicle.

Instead, he pointed the finger at whoever was driving the vehicle Hairston was riding in.

"Defendant is informed and believes and thereupon alleges that the incident, injuries, and damages, if any, mentioned in the Complaint were proximately caused and contributed to by the negligence of the Plaintiff and by the negligence of the operator of the vehicle in which the Plaintiff was riding, in that she did not exercise ordinary care on her own behalf or on behalf of the others in the vehicle at the time and place alleged and the negligence of each is imputed to the other," the documents read.