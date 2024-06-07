Kevin Costner Box Office Flop: Star’s $110 Million Self-Funded Flick 'Horizon' Forecast to Make Just $12 Million on Opening Weekend
Box office bust, anyone? Kevin Costner’s upcoming new film, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1, is expected to rake in only $12 million on opening weekend despite the flick’s whopping $110 million budget, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a concerning development to come just days before Horizon: Chapter 1 hits theaters on June 28, sources familiar with the movie’s current tracking numbers revealed that Costner’s self-funded film will, more likely than not, be met dead on arrival when it premieres at the end of the month.
According to the Quorum, the $12 million that Costner’s Horizon: Chapter 1 is currently on track to make opening weekend is down $5 million from the initial $17 million expected to rake in upon release on June 28.
“It is struggling in all categories, including unaided awareness, total awareness, and interest,” the Quorum’s David Herrin told Puck this week.
“Strongest demo is men over 35,” Herrin continued. “Other demos are much, much lower. A one-quad film.”
It should also be noted that Costner’s Horizon: Chapter 1 is only the first part of what was initially planned as a four-part Western saga.
The sequel, Horizon: Chapter 2, is reportedly scheduled to release just six weeks after the first. Horizon: Chapter 3 recently started filming.
Meanwhile, Puck reported that Warner Bros. Discovery was “minimally on the hook” for Costner’s new Western saga after the David Zaslav-run media conglomerate took on the distribution fees to release Horizon: Chapter 1 and Horizon: Chapter 2 domestically.
Costner and his undisclosed investors reportedly remain on the hook for the rest of the film’s finances – even if it rakes in roughly $100 million less than its budget.
As RadarOnline.com previously noted, the Yellowstone star chose to fund the four Horizon: An American Saga films himself.
Costner discussed his upcoming Western saga, as well as the fact that he was running out of money to complete all four films, last month during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.
“I don’t want to let this pile of things I have – whether it’s money, whether it’s possessions – be so important to me that I can’t think about what I want to do,” Costner explained last month regarding his decision to cough up his own money toward the movies.
“I’m going to keep enough things that my family’s going to be good,” he continued. “I’d like to have money, I’d like to have nice things, but I thought to myself: That’s going to control me if I let it.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the news about Costner’s already troubled Western saga also comes just one year after the Yellowstone star’s wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce from the actor in May 2023.
A Santa Barbara County judge ultimately ordered Costner to pay his ex $63,209 per month for their three children and $300,000 for attorney’s fees and expert costs in the September 2023 divorce settlement.
It was reported that Costner made more than $1 million for each episode of Yellowstone. He starred in 47 episodes before leaving the show after filming completed for its fifth season.