Kevin Costner Box Office Flop: Star’s $110 Million Self-Funded Flick 'Horizon' Forecast to Make Just $12 Million on Opening Weekend

Box office bust, anyone? Kevin Costner’s upcoming new film, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1, is expected to rake in only $12 million on opening weekend despite the flick’s whopping $110 million budget, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a concerning development to come just days before Horizon: Chapter 1 hits theaters on June 28, sources familiar with the movie’s current tracking numbers revealed that Costner’s self-funded film will, more likely than not, be met dead on arrival when it premieres at the end of the month.