Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner Box Office Flop: Star’s $110 Million Self-Funded Flick 'Horizon' Forecast to Make Just $12 Million on Opening Weekend

kevin costner box office flop m self funded horizon m opening
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner’s upcoming new film, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1, is expected to rake in only $12 million on opening weekend.

By:

Jun. 7 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Box office bust, anyone? Kevin Costner’s upcoming new film, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1, is expected to rake in only $12 million on opening weekend despite the flick’s whopping $110 million budget, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a concerning development to come just days before Horizon: Chapter 1 hits theaters on June 28, sources familiar with the movie’s current tracking numbers revealed that Costner’s self-funded film will, more likely than not, be met dead on arrival when it premieres at the end of the month.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner box office flop m self funded horizon m opening
Source: MEGA

Costner's self-funded film had a budget of $110 million.

According to the Quorum, the $12 million that Costner’s Horizon: Chapter 1 is currently on track to make opening weekend is down $5 million from the initial $17 million expected to rake in upon release on June 28.

“It is struggling in all categories, including unaided awareness, total awareness, and interest,” the Quorum’s David Herrin told Puck this week.

“Strongest demo is men over 35,” Herrin continued. “Other demos are much, much lower. A one-quad film.”

It should also be noted that Costner’s Horizon: Chapter 1 is only the first part of what was initially planned as a four-part Western saga.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner box office flop m self funded horizon m opening
Source: MEGA

“It is struggling in all categories."

The sequel, Horizon: Chapter 2, is reportedly scheduled to release just six weeks after the first. Horizon: Chapter 3 recently started filming.

Meanwhile, Puck reported that Warner Bros. Discovery was “minimally on the hook” for Costner’s new Western saga after the David Zaslav-run media conglomerate took on the distribution fees to release Horizon: Chapter 1 and Horizon: Chapter 2 domestically.

Article continues below advertisement

Costner and his undisclosed investors reportedly remain on the hook for the rest of the film’s finances – even if it rakes in roughly $100 million less than its budget.

As RadarOnline.com previously noted, the Yellowstone star chose to fund the four Horizon: An American Saga films himself.

MORE ON:
Kevin Costner
Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner box office flop m self funded horizon m opening
Source: MEGA

"Horizon: Chapter 2" is already scheduled to premiere just six weeks after "Horizon: Chapter 1."

Costner discussed his upcoming Western saga, as well as the fact that he was running out of money to complete all four films, last month during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

“I don’t want to let this pile of things I have – whether it’s money, whether it’s possessions – be so important to me that I can’t think about what I want to do,” Costner explained last month regarding his decision to cough up his own money toward the movies.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m going to keep enough things that my family’s going to be good,” he continued. “I’d like to have money, I’d like to have nice things, but I thought to myself: That’s going to control me if I let it.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, the news about Costner’s already troubled Western saga also comes just one year after the Yellowstone star’s wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce from the actor in May 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner box office flop m self funded horizon m opening
Source: MEGA

Costner's film problems come roughly one year after his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce from the actor.

A Santa Barbara County judge ultimately ordered Costner to pay his ex $63,209 per month for their three children and $300,000 for attorney’s fees and expert costs in the September 2023 divorce settlement.

It was reported that Costner made more than $1 million for each episode of Yellowstone. He starred in 47 episodes before leaving the show after filming completed for its fifth season.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.