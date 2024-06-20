Tour in Turmoil: Justin Timberlake Apologized to ‘Shocked’ Crew on Call Hours After DWI Arrest: ‘Reacted Like a Boss, Like Someone Who Owns his S---’

Justin Timberlake insisted that his world tour still will go ahead as planned and apologized to his crew in a long conference call hours after his shocking DWI arrest in the Hamptons early Tuesday morning.

A source in Timberlake's entourage told The U.S. Sun that the NSYNC alum allayed his team's fears about the tour being canceled by "owning" the situation and stepping up to be a "very solid leader."

Justin Timberlake insisted that his world tour still will go ahead as planned and apologized to his crew in a long conference call hours after his shocking DWI arrest in the Hamptons early Tuesday morning, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"He made sure that this arrest didn’t create tension in the crew, he reacted like a boss, like someone who owns his s---," the insider said. "He said sorry for bringing this kind of attention to the team. Everyone was happy to hear what he said."

One of Timberlake's tour coordinators added that he was in "great spirits" and told everyone "with a big smile that he was sorry" before admitting that "he shouldn't have done that."

"We were quickly told nothing was going to change," the tour coordinator continued. "We are 110% motivated to put everything behind us and put on some fantastic shows. He is a responsible guy who made a mistake."