'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan's $108k Judgment Balloons by Thousands After Failing to Pay Movie Investor

As this outlet reported, Bryan and his production company, Lost Lane, were instructed to fork over $108,940.57 to an investor last year after he was accused of "tricking" the man out of thousands of dollars by allegedly "forging" a contract for the movie and failing to respond to the lawsuit.

Because the judgment has been sitting idle, the investor claims the amount owed has skyrocketed to $121,507.52, and he wants his money.