'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan's $108k Judgment Balloons by Thousands After Failing to Pay Movie Investor
Zachery Ty Bryan isn't doing himself any favors. The Home Improvement star now owes over $121k to a movie investor after failing to pay the judgment owed over his 2021 film Warning. Legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal "nothing has been paid on the judgment" since it was court-ordered in April 2023 — and the moneyman is coming to collect, with interest.
As this outlet reported, Bryan and his production company, Lost Lane, were instructed to fork over $108,940.57 to an investor last year after he was accused of "tricking" the man out of thousands of dollars by allegedly "forging" a contract for the movie and failing to respond to the lawsuit.
Because the judgment has been sitting idle, the investor claims the amount owed has skyrocketed to $121,507.52, and he wants his money.
"On April 11, 2023 this Court granted a money judgment for Creditor Moore and against Debtors Lost Lane, LLC and Zachery Bryan, jointly and severally, in the principal sum of $108,940.67. As of the date of this hearing nothing has been paid on the judgment," the court documents dated June 13 read.
"The judgment amount now due and owing totals over $121,507.52, which amount includes 10% post-judgment interest and excludes Creditor Moore’s allowable costs. The judgment has not been appealed and is a final judgment."
The investor insisted that Bryan has admitted "he is aware of the judgment and that he owes the debt;" however, the actor "has claimed he is broke and cannot currently pay the judgment."
Despite Bryan's alleged lack of funds, the man who claimed he was "scammed" into giving Bryan and his production company $60k for the film featuring Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alex Pettyfer charged, "It is undisputed that Creditor Moore has a current unsatisfied judgment against Debtor Bryan of over $121,000, excluding allowable costs."
- Hard Time: Zachery Ty Bryan May Land in an Oregon Prison for Violating ParoleAfter Ugly DUI Bust in California
- Zachery Ty Bryan Ordered to Appear in Court After Being Accused of Failing to Pay Movie Investor $108k Judgment
- Zachery Ty Bryan Avoids Bench Warrant, Testifies About Finances in $108k Battle With Movie Investor
The businessman said he's tried contacting Bryan — known for playing Tim Allen's son, Brad Taylor, on the '90s sitcom — about the judgment "via written letter, email, telephone, and in person to, among other matters, discuss settlement," but nothing has worked.
He's now demanding the court step in and force the actor to pay.
"Although Debtor Bryan admits to owing the debt, and claims he is working out a deal, he is not making any written deal or any actual payments," the documents continued. "Thus, the Court’s assistance is needed, and is necessary, to enforce the judgment in this matter against Debtor Bryan’s third party obligors."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
RadarOnline.com told you first — Bryan was sued in 2022 for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, etc., for Warning after the movie investor claimed his 2019 contract was "fraudulent."
The judgment is far from Bryan's only legal trouble in recent years.
The actor was arrested in Eugene, Oregon, on July 28, 2023, after an alleged domestic violence incident with his baby mama, who claimed that he hit her while she had their toddler daughter in her arms. RadarOnline.com obtained exclusive photos of the alleged injuries and footage of a handcuffed Bryan in the back of the cop car while being taken into custody.
Bryan was also charged with a felony in March for his DUI arrest the month before.