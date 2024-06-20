'NYPD Blue' Star Kim Delaney Ordered to Mediation Over Hit-and-Run Case

Kim Delaney is one step closer to putting her alleged hit-and-run behind her. Legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal the NYPD: Blue actress has been ordered to mediation over the alleged November 2022 crash.

As this outlet reported, Delaney, 62, was sued in January by Dzhamal Badalov, who claimed the actress rear-ended him while he was on his motorcycle and stopped at a red light. He also accused her of driving erratically down Venice Boulevard before allegedly hitting his bike and fleeing the scene.