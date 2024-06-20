'NYPD Blue' Star Kim Delaney Ordered to Mediation Over Hit-and-Run Case
Kim Delaney is one step closer to putting her alleged hit-and-run behind her. Legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal the NYPD: Blue actress has been ordered to mediation over the alleged November 2022 crash.
As this outlet reported, Delaney, 62, was sued in January by Dzhamal Badalov, who claimed the actress rear-ended him while he was on his motorcycle and stopped at a red light. He also accused her of driving erratically down Venice Boulevard before allegedly hitting his bike and fleeing the scene.
Not only has the star been ordered to mediation with her accuser, but she was also given a deadline.
The documents stated, "Parties are ordered to complete mediation, whether by way of private mediation, Resolve Law LA, or Mandatory Settlement Conference, on or before 05/29/2025."
If the pair reach an agreement before the proposed date, they must notify the court before the tentative jury trial, scheduled for September 29, 2025.
RadarOnline.com told you first — the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office confirmed to us that the crime-fighting TV actress was slapped with 50 hours of community service and instructed to complete the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Program (MADD) as part of a 12-month diversion program in April.
Delaney was also ordered to stay away from Badalov and pay him restitution. Besides her community service and MADD program, the television star was told she must not operate a vehicle without a valid driver's license in her possession and liability insurance.
The star — known for playing Diane Russell in the ABC police drama — ended up being charged with hit-and-run property damage, a misdemeanor, for allegedly slamming into Badalov and fleeing the scene.
Badalov claimed bystanders witnessed Delaney swerving in and out of lanes before allegedly running into his motorcycle and sending him flying toward the intersection.
According to the lawsuit, the Emmy-winning actress allegedly tried driving away after the crash but was stopped by witnesses. Badalov claimed Delaney seemed out of sorts and suggested she might have been intoxicated.
He claimed when she eventually exited her vehicle, she called someone who allegedly attempted to bribe him with money if he didn't report the incident to the police. Badalov said he refused the offer.
Delaney asked the judge to toss the case in February and denied all allegations of wrongdoing.