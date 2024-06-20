Your tip
Travis Scott Arrested in Miami for Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing

Jun. 20 2024

Travis Scott was arrested early Thursday morning in Miami on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing property after being given a warning, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The rap superstar, 33, was arrested at the Miami Beach Marina at 1:44 AM after getting into a dispute with the crew of a charter boat he was on, CNN reports.

Police responded to a disturbance call about people fighting on a yacht and found Scott standing by the dock and allegedly yelling at the occupants of the vessel. Officers also noted they detected a strong smell of alcohol on his breath.

Scott was asked to leave or face arrest. "He was drunk, causing a disturbance and asked to leave multiple times,” an unnamed source told WSVN News in Miami.

Police told the outlet that Scott was taken into custody after he “became irate screaming profanities, left and returned to disturb some more.” According to the police report, "The defendant later admitted that he had been drinking alcohol and stated, 'It’s Miami.'"

The Sicko Mode rapper was booked into jail at 4:35 AM local time under his government name, Jacques Bermon Webster, according to Miami-Dade County corrections records.

He submitted a $650 bond — $500 for trespassing and $150 for disorderly intoxication — and has already been released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he was held.

Scott is currently taking a break from the road before his ongoing Circus Maximus tour in support of his recent album Utopia, which launched last year in North America and continues in Europe next weekend.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Scott was involved in an altercation with Tyga, Alexander "AE" Edwards, and 808 Mafia producer Southside at a star-studded Cannes after-party last month.

Scott shares two children, daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with his ex Kylie Jenner. Last year, California's Franchise Tax Board hit the rapper with a tax lien alleging that he owed over $100,000 in back taxes for 2021.

In November 2021, 10 people were killed and hundreds more injured when a crowd of over 50,000 people surged toward the stage at Scott's Astroworld festival in Houston. Scott was not charged in connection with the incident, and all 10 wrongful death lawsuits against him and other organizers were settled as of last month.

