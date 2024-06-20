Travis Scott Arrested in Miami for Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing

Police responded to a disturbance call about people fighting on a yacht and found Scott standing by the dock and allegedly yelling at the occupants of the vessel. Officers also noted they detected a strong smell of alcohol on his breath.

Scott was asked to leave or face arrest. "He was drunk, causing a disturbance and asked to leave multiple times,” an unnamed source told WSVN News in Miami.

Police told the outlet that Scott was taken into custody after he “became irate screaming profanities, left and returned to disturb some more.” According to the police report, "The defendant later admitted that he had been drinking alcohol and stated, 'It’s Miami.'"