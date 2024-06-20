Dave Portnoy’s Secret Cancer Hell: Barstool Sports Boss, 47, Reveals He ‘Beat It’ — as Photos Show Big Wound on his Neck
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has revealed that he recently "beat" cancer by having a cancerous mole on his neck surgically removed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Daily Mail reports that Portnoy, 47, opened up about the experience during his appearance on the BFFs podcast on Wednesday, which he showed up to with a noticeable stitched-up wound on his neck.
"Do you have a scratch on your neck? Like a cut?" co-host Brianna LaPaglia asked. "Yeah, you're the first person to ask ... cancer. I beat it though," Portnoy said.
"Skin cancer? From laying in the sun all day in no sunscreen?" LaPaglia wondered. "Yep," Portnoy confirmed. "It's not scary. I mean it is, but it's not. I add it to my list. I've had a heart attack, cancer, and stung by bees, beat it all. And it's tough to complain, I lay in the sun.
"So it was a mole," he explained. "I'm starting to get on top of myself so I went to a doctor, did a skin thing, and they scrape it and one of them came back as cancerous. Gotta take it out. I don't know, 10 or 12 stitches in there. They cut it the f--- out."
"Listen, you don't hear me complaining about it. Although I've been trying to shove it in people's faces to be like, 'What is that?'" he continued. "I don't want to be like 'Oh, I have cancer, feel bad for me.' It was only a basal. If you're going to get cancer, that's the best. But I really wanted sympathy."
"I didn't even tell anyone I was doing it," Portnoy said of the procedure. "There's really obviously serious cancer. Mine wasn't. But I have the right to say I'm a cancer survivor now ... This is a huge f------ scar and no one's saying anything. It looks like I got stabbed."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Portnoy tweeted last month that he was looking for a dermatologist to get his moles checked, writing, "I'm in the market for the best dermatologist in Miami to tell me how my moles are doing. Lead from the front. I suck at doctors."
The social media personality said that he missed game five of the NBA Final, in which the Boston Celtics triumphed over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, due to the procedure.