Dave Portnoy’s Secret Cancer Hell: Barstool Sports Boss, 47, Reveals He ‘Beat It’ — as Photos Show Big Wound on his Neck

The Daily Mail reports that Portnoy, 47, opened up about the experience during his appearance on the BFFs podcast on Wednesday, which he showed up to with a noticeable stitched-up wound on his neck.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has revealed that he recently "beat" cancer by having a cancerous mole on his neck surgically removed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Do you have a scratch on your neck? Like a cut?" co-host Brianna LaPaglia asked. "Yeah, you're the first person to ask ... cancer. I beat it though," Portnoy said.

"Skin cancer? From laying in the sun all day in no sunscreen?" LaPaglia wondered. "Yep," Portnoy confirmed. "It's not scary. I mean it is, but it's not. I add it to my list. I've had a heart attack, cancer, and stung by bees, beat it all. And it's tough to complain, I lay in the sun.

"So it was a mole," he explained. "I'm starting to get on top of myself so I went to a doctor, did a skin thing, and they scrape it and one of them came back as cancerous. Gotta take it out. I don't know, 10 or 12 stitches in there. They cut it the f--- out."