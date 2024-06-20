'Steaming Mad': Taylor's Bad Blood With Billie Eilish Explodes, Reportedly Plans to 'Crush' Her With 'Power and Connections'
Taylor Swift is launching an all-out attack on young rival Billie Eilish, whose new album is challenging Swift's grip on No. 1 in the sales charts, according to insiders who say the superstar intends to use the feud to crush her fellow performer.
According to a sensational report, spies claim Taylor is annoyed over those who say she doesn't write her tunes while praising Billie's songwriting.
"Taylor clearly feels threatened by Billie and the success she's enjoyed," claimed a tipster. Sources close to Swift told RadarOnline.com the rumors aren't true.
It should be noted that Taylor gave the singer a standing ovation when she won her Song of the Year Grammy in February for What Was I Made For?
Meanwhile, Taylor's Tortured Poets Department album has stayed on top of the charts since its April 19 debut. However, music insiders say that's partly because she's released 20 variations to drive sales and whet the appetites of her fans," according to The Globe.
Sources claim it's no coincidence the chart-topping songstress released two of these "specials" around the time Billie's new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, came out May 17.
Prior reports indicated that Billie's new album was discounted to $4.99 in what some believed was a shocking attempt to try and topple Taylor from chart domination, as it was quickly gaining momentum with its catchy beats and soulful lyrics.
Eilish's manager, Danny Rukasin, also shared and then deleted a post accusing Taylor of "breaking her neck [doing] everything to prevent other artists [from] shining."
Sources traced the fiery feud between the songbirds back to January 2022, when Blur rocker Damon Albarn, a friend of Billie's, fumed Swift "doesn't write her own songs" while praising Eilish as a "really interesting songwriter" before he ultimately apologized for his comments.
"Taylor's steaming mad," alleged the source. "It's ludicrous to her. She's been writing her own songs since she was a kid. The fact that her songs are often disses at her former boyfriends should prove she's penned them."
The singer is now dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
As we previously reported, Taylor has made headlines before for her rumored drama with Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Scooter Braun and Karlie Kloss.