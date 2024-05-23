Billie Eilish DISCOUNTS Week-Old Album to Challenge Taylor Swift for No.1

Billie Eilish is coming for Taylor Swift's crown. The 22-year-old singer-songwriter has her sights set on the number-one spot and is going to great lengths to demolish the competition, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In an unprecedented move, Billie’s less-than-a-week-old album has been discounted to $4.99 in a shocking attempt to try and topple Taylor from chart domination — and it appears to be working.