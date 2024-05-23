Your tip
Billie Eilish DISCOUNTS Week-Old Album to Challenge Taylor Swift for No.1

Billie Eilish is coming for Taylor Swift's crown.

May 23 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Billie Eilish is coming for Taylor Swift's crown. The 22-year-old singer-songwriter has her sights set on the number-one spot and is going to great lengths to demolish the competition, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In an unprecedented move, Billie’s less-than-a-week-old album has been discounted to $4.99 in a shocking attempt to try and topple Taylor from chart domination — and it appears to be working.

We did some digging and several of Billie's songs from her Hit Me Hard and Soft album surpassed Swift's The Tortured Poets Department hits on Thursday's Spotify Top 50 - USA. As of this post, Billie's Birds of a Feather, Chihiro, Wildflower, Skinny, L'Amour De Ma Vie, The Greatest, and Blue sit in the top 20 slots, with Lunch coming in at number four.

kim kardashian over taylor swift feud move on thank you aimee diss
Source: MEGA

Taylor released her latest album 'TTPD' last month.

That's eight songs total for Billie compared to only two for Taylor. Fortnight is number 11 and I Can Do It With a Broken Heart is number 17. It's worth noting that Swift's TTPD album has already been out for a month after its surprising debut on April 19.

The same goes for iTunes, where she reportedly lowered her album price to an affordable $4.99 for a limited time, with Billie tapping into her marketing team, who seemingly came up with a brilliant solution to ensure her third studio album was a success.

billie eilish
Source: MEGA

Billie's album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' is gaining momentum.

"#HITMEHARDANDSOFT has been discounted to $4.99 on iTunes US!" Billie's fan accounts started posting, causing her adorers to drag Taylor into the mix.

"BUY BUY BUY WE CANNOT LET TAYLOR WIN," one person commented. "Buyyyyyyy we can’t let Taylor win," echoed another. The post immediately flooded with repeat replies about not letting Swift take the top spot.

taylor swift reignite feud kim kardashian tortured poets department
Source: MEGA

Will Taylor or Billie come out on top?

And by the looks of it, the plan is working. Billie's Lunch is reigning supreme at the top of iTunes' Today's Hits chart while her Birds of a Feather is at eight. Taylor's Down Bad is at 15, as of this post.

The race is already on! Will Billie or Taylor come out on top?

