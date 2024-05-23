'If I Can’t Walk, I’ll Crawl': Celine Dion Fights Back Tears as She Opens Up About Career-Ending Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis
Celine Dion got emotional when candidly speaking about being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome. The 56-year-old My Heart Will Go On singer addressed her career-ending neurological disorder in her upcoming documentary I Am: Celine Dion, revealing what she misses most is performing for her fans, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Dion's eyes welled up with tears in a powerful part of the trailer, released on Thursday, as she discussed coping with the harsh reality of life off the stage. "I am working hard every day but I have to admit, it’s been a struggle. I miss it so much. The people. I miss them," she said, choking back tears.
Despite her hardships, the five-time Grammy winner revealed she's determined to perform again.
“If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl,” Dion said as she struggled not to break down on camera. “And I won’t stop. I won’t stop.”
“I’ve seen my life, and I love every piece of it," Dion said while reflecting on her decades-long career. The It's All Coming Back to Me songstress admitted that while it "sounds great" to record in a music studio, her “greater” joy is being able to “create [her] own magic" and sing for her fans.
“It’s not hard to do a show, you know,” she said. “It’s hard to cancel a show.”
- RARE SIGHTING: Celine Dion's Teen Twins Look Unrecognizable With Singer Battling Stiff-Person Syndrome
- 15 Celebrities Who Faced Rare or Chronic Illnesses: From Ashton Kutcher's Autoimmune Vasculitis to Selena Gomez's Lupus
- Celine Dion All Smiles During Outing With Sons as She Continues to Battle Stiff Person Syndrome
As RadarOnline.com reported, Dion was forced to cancel the remainder of her world tour in May 2023 months after she was diagnosed with the rare condition that causes muscle stiffness and painful muscle spasms. She had previously postponed her Las Vegas residency as doctors attempted to figure out what was going on with her body.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“All I know is singing. It’s what I’ve done all my life, and it’s what I love to do the most,” Dion stated in an emotional social media video when she revealed her stiff person syndrome diagnosis.
She went under the radar to focus on her health but made her triumphant return to the public eye at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in February.
Dion appeared on the stage for a surprise appearance, walking herself to the podium without assistance. “When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” she told the award show audience. “Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world.”
I Am: Celine Dion is available to stream June 25 on Prime Video.