'Vicious Campaign': Taylor Swift Reportedly Targeted Billie Eilish — Mega-Star 'Weaponizing Her Fans' to Target Her Because She's 'Jealous' of Younger Rival's Success
In recent weeks, speculations have been circulating about a possible rift between pop icons Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, as fans have pointed out perceived slights between the two stars. However, new evidence now supports the existence of the alleged feud.
A source close to Eilish exclusively told the Daily Mail, "Industry insiders aren't blind to the fact that Taylor is weaponizing her fans and that Billie appears to be the latest victim in that campaign."
"Whenever Taylor feels jealous of a peer's success, she does all she can to make sure her fans start vicious online campaigns to bring that person down without ever telling them to stop," they continued. "And all while operating under the guise of being America's sweetheart."
The tension escalated following the release of both artists' new albums, with Swift's The Tortured Poets Department maintaining the No.1 position on Billboard's album rankings since its launch.
Nonetheless, critics have raised concerns about Swift's strategy, suggesting that the continuous release of variant and extended editions could be influencing sales and streaming figures.
Swift has introduced over 20 variants of her latest album, with some timing coinciding with Eilish's album release. This move led to accusations of hindering competition, triggering Eilish's manager, Danny Rukasin, to address the issue indirectly by sharing a tweet that questioned Swift's tactics.
The manager's tweet accused the Anti-Hero singer of "breaking her neck doing everything to prevent other artists from shining."
The situation further intensified when Swift fans noticed Eilish took to social media to call out unspecified artists who make "f------ 40 different vinyl packages … just to get you to keep buying more." This sparked a backlash towards the Ocean Eyes singer, who clarified that she wasn't targeting anyone specifically.
Sources close to the 22-year-old Bad Guy singer suggest that she doesn't want a public rift and is now a victim of unwarranted online attacks by Swift's fans.
"Billie doesn't want anything to do with a 'feud,' she's not interested in the drama, and she's done nothing to provoke it whatsoever," an insider said. "At a time when Billie is doing so well, there is no reason for her to become involved in any kind of beef."
The underlying disagreement between Swift and Eilish reportedly traces back to earlier this year when Blur frontman Damon Albarn criticized Swift in an interview.
The Bad Blood singer retaliated against Albarn's remarks, and the tension heightened as Eilish invited Albarn to perform at Coachella, a move some fans believe was potentially made to aggravate Swift.
Sources close to Taylor told RadarOnline.com the rumors are not true.