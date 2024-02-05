2024 Grammy Awards Red Carpet: Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and More Stars Step Out for Music's Biggest Night

The 2024 Grammy Awards kicked off in Los Angeles this weekend and some of music’s biggest celebrities were seen turning heads during the ceremony’s star-studded red carpet.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, which is being held on Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles, is hosted by comedian Trevor Noah and is set to see live performances by the likes of Billy Joel, U2, Travis Scott, and so many more.

But it was before the music awards ceremony officially kicked off that some of the industry’s biggest stars showed off their stunning wardrobes and fabulous outfits.

Keep scrolling to see what your favorite musicians and bands – like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, and boygenius – wore to this year’s 2024 Grammy Awards!