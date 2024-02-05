2024 Grammy Awards Red Carpet: Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and More Stars Step Out for Music's Biggest Night
The 2024 Grammy Awards kicked off in Los Angeles this weekend and some of music’s biggest celebrities were seen turning heads during the ceremony’s star-studded red carpet.
The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, which is being held on Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles, is hosted by comedian Trevor Noah and is set to see live performances by the likes of Billy Joel, U2, Travis Scott, and so many more.
But it was before the music awards ceremony officially kicked off that some of the industry’s biggest stars showed off their stunning wardrobes and fabulous outfits.
Keep scrolling to see what your favorite musicians and bands – like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, and boygenius – wore to this year’s 2024 Grammy Awards!
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift turned heads outside the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night in a stunning black-and-white look that featured a strapless Schiaparelli gown with a thigh-high slit.
The 24-year-old superstar – who is already a 12-time Grammy winner – paired her awe-inspiring awards show outfit with black opera gloves and other glamorous accessories like 300 carats of Lorraine Schwartz Diamonds.
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus showed off on the 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet in a glimmering gold gown from Maison Margiela.
The 31-year-old Teen Queen-turned-Pop Chameleon paired her Sunday night style with gold velvet Tabi split-toe heels. She later performed her hit song, Flowers, for the first time on live TV.
Did we mention that Miley's entire red carpet outfit was made out of safety pins?
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish, 22, arrived at this year’s Grammys alongside her brother and sometimes coworker Finneas.
Billie, who is nominated on Sunday night in five different categories for her song What Was I Made For? From the hit movie Barbie, paid appreciation to the film by adorning a vintage Barbie varsity jacket by Chrome Hearts.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa arrived at the 2024 Grammys in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night in a metallic long-sleeved design by Courrèges.
The Dance the Night singer, 28, also wore three pieces from Tiffany & Co.’s 2023 Blue Book Collection.
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran made his 2024 Grammys red carpet debut on Sunday night wearing a green-and-charcoal gray camouflage suit with a simple black t-shirt underneath.
Some fans of the Shape of You singer, 32, compared Sheeran’s fresh Grammys outfit to the look that Taylor Swift was rocking during her Reputation Stadium Tour back in 2018.
boygenius
The indie supergroup boygenius, which is made up of the all-star American singer-songwriters Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus, arrived to this year’s Grammy Awards in matching Thom Browne white silk moire tuxedos.
The trio added to their stylish Sunday night outfit ensembles white satin armbands, black silk faille ties and pink carnation boutonnieres.
boygenius went on to win their first Grammys this year after being awarded the Best Rock Performance, the Best Rock Song, and the Alternative Music Album for their March 2023 album The Record.
Keep scrolling to see more of music’s biggest stars and what they wore for the red carpet of this year’s 2024 Grammy Awards!
Paris Jackson walked the red carpet at this year's Grammy Awards - and she even covered up her more than 80 tattoos!
Billy Joel, 74, made a rare appearance and walked the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night alongside his wife, Alexis Roderick.
Brandi Carlile walked the red carpet this weekend after winning a Grammy earlier in the day for Best Americana Performance for her latest album Dear Insecurity.