Miracle Recovery: Joni Mitchell Performs for Three Hours in Comeback Concert After Near-fatal Brain Aneurysm

79-year-old singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell performed her first ticketed live show this weekend nearly one decade after she suffered a devastating brain aneurysm, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising comeback performance to come eight years after the folk icon suffered a near-fatal brain aneurysm on March 31, 2015, the “Both Sides Now” singer played for almost three hours at the Gorge Amphitheater in Quincy, Washington.