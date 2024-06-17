Your tip
No Bad Blood: Sabrina Carpenter Addresses Rumored FEUD With Taylor Swift Over Skims Collab With 'Nemesis' Kim Kardashian

Jun. 17 2024

Sabrina Carpenter has reassured fans that there's no bad blood with Taylor Swift over her appearance in a campaign for Kim Kardashian's popular shapewear brand Skims, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The "Espresso" singer, who recently opened up for Swift on her Eras Tour, raised some eyebrows by collaborating with Kardashian, Swift's longtime nemesis, but she insists that it didn't affect their friendship at all.

“As much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working,” Carpenter told Rolling Stone in a new profile published on Monday.

“In that scenario, I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end," she continued. "So it was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that’s all they have time to do.”

Carpenter reportedly attended a Kansas City Chiefs game and partied in a suite at MetLife Stadium with Swift back in October, and the two have since grown increasingly close.

"She always puts out music at a time where I didn’t realize I needed those songs," Carpenter said. "We’re very, very verbal with each other about our mutual love and admiration.… She played me ‘But Daddy I Love Him’ before it came out, and that’s also one of my favorites."

Taylor Swift was accused of reigniting her bitter feud with Kim Kardashian.

Swift was accused of reigniting her bitter feud with Kardashian with another track off of her recent album The Tortured Poets Department, "thanK you aIMee," which was interpreted by many as a diss track aimed at the Skims founder.

The beef stems from Kardashian secretly recording and then leaking a conversation between her ex-husband Kanye West and Swift about OKing his 2016 song "Famous," in which he infamously rapped, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b---- famous."

Kim Kardashian was said to be “over” her bad blood feud with Taylor Swift.

Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and has struck up a friendship with Swift, also caught some heat online when she appeared in a Skims campaign.

"F--- that traitorous piece of s--- Brittany Mahomes," Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy wrote on Instagram in response to the Valentine's Day campaign featuring Mahomes and her family, Page Six reports.

