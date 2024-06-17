Sabrina Carpenter has reassured fans that there's no bad blood with Taylor Swift over her appearance in a campaign for Kim Kardashian's popular shapewear brand Skims, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The "Espresso" singer, who recently opened up for Swift on her Eras Tour, raised some eyebrows by collaborating with Kardashian, Swift's longtime nemesis, but she insists that it didn't affect their friendship at all.