Popstar Sabrina Carpenter Attacked by Brooklyn Bishop for 'Lewd' Music Video Filmed in Church
A Roman Catholic bishop in Brooklyn has expressed his utmost discontent after a lewd and violent music video was filmed in a historic parish church in New York, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The video, featuring pop singer Sabrina Carpenter, has caused an outpour of controversy from the Catholic Church due to its explicit and gruesome content.
Bishop Robert Brennan told the Catholic News Agency on Thursday, November 2, that the "parish did not follow diocesan policy regarding the filming on church property, which includes a review of the scenes and script."
The outlet reported that the parish informed the diocese that the production company "failed to accurately represent the video content" and that Brennan "is taking this matter seriously and will be looking into it further."
The video portrayed Carpenter provocatively prancing through the church's nave, with the camera capturing her every move.
Scenes of multiple men fighting and dying gory deaths as they vie for her affection are shown, further adding to the video's explicit nature.
In one particular scene, Carpenter is shown murdering a man for taking a photo up her skirt, with the man's blood oozing from an elevator shaft.
The Feather video, which has garnered over 2.8 million views on YouTube since being uploaded on Halloween night, also features a scantily clad Carpenter surrounded by coffins and dancing in front of the altar, which was covered by a bottle of liquid marked "RIP," a doll that says "Good Girls Go 2 Heaven," and a book titled "Tampons Should Be Free."
The Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, a historically Lithuanian Catholic congregation established in 1863, allowed the production company to film the music video within its sacred walls.
According to the Christian Post, this decision left Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio "appalled" and "deeply disappointed."
The church has yet to respond to the outlet's request for comment, leaving many parishioners unsettled and seeking answers.
The Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church holds significant importance within the Brooklyn community. It has been a place of worship for over a century, with the current building in use since 1870.
The church has even hosted important religious figures such as Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausede and other leaders from Lithuania. It's also the only church in New York City offering a Sunday Mass in Lithuanian.