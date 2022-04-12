NYC Mayhem: Chaos Erupts In Local Neighborhoods After Brooklyn Subway Attack

An extensive manhunt is underway after a man shot 10 people and injured at least 16 in a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday morning. Five of those individuals are in critical but stable condition, per a press conference.

"My neighborhood in #Brooklyn being turned inside out looking for a perp," one local tweeted, showing certain areas closed down with a multitude of cop cars combing the streets as sirens rang out.

NBC morning reporter Romney Smith also shared an update detailing what was unfolding via Twitter, writing, "The NYPD Tactical Command Bus is on the way to the shooting scene in #SunsetPark in #Brooklyn @NBCNewYork."

Get real-time updates on the New York terror incident with our rolling and live coverage here.