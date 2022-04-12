Your tip
Combing The Tunnels: NYPD Conducting Biggest Manhunt Ever In New York Underground As Subway System Ground To A Halt

Apr. 12 2022, Published 10:25 a.m. ET

The New York Police Department is combing the tunnels in search of a suspect who shot five people and injured at least 13 in a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday morning.

“This is the biggest manhunt ever conducted in the New York City underground,” a law enforcement source told Radar.

“The New York subway is one of the most complex in the world. It has over 400 stations, and is responsible for connecting more than 5 million people daily in more than six thousand cars across the fleet. It’s a maze down there.”

According to a New York City Fire Department spokesperson, when authorities arrived at the 36th Street station for the D, N, R lines in the Sunset Park neighborhood, they found multiple people had been shot and undetonated devices.

While the spokesperson confirmed 13 were injured, they did not go into detail.

The shooting happened during morning rush hour, leaving the platform a gruesome and bloody mess. Photos and video show the aftermath with several wounded people on the ground.

Law enforcement are now on the hunt for the suspect who allegedly fled the scene wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

NYPD is conducting the biggest manhunt ever, scouring the tunnels for the shooting suspect with the subway system coming to a halt. An eyewitness spoke to the NY Post, claiming the suspect fired off so many rounds she “lost count.”

The woman alleges the suspect is a 5-foot-5 Black man, weighing around 170 pounds. She confirmed he's wearing an orange vest and gas mask.

“I thought he was an MTA worker at first because I was like, I didn’t like pay too much attention. You know? You’ve got the orange on,” the witness told the outlet.

Those injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story...

