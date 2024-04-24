Kim Kardashian 'Over' Taylor Swift Feud, Thinks Singer Should 'Move On' After Suspected 'thanK you aIMee' Diss: Source

Kim Kardashian was said to be “over” her bad blood feud with Taylor Swift after the singer released a suspected diss track about Kardashian on the new album The Tortured Poets Department, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Swift, 34, released a song titled thanK you aIMee on her new studio album TTPD on Friday, a source close to Kardashian suggested that the reality TV star and SKIMS founder was “over” the ongoing back-and-forth with Swift.