Kim Kardashian 'Over' Taylor Swift Feud, Thinks Singer Should 'Move On' After Suspected 'thanK you aIMee' Diss: Source
Kim Kardashian was said to be “over” her bad blood feud with Taylor Swift after the singer released a suspected diss track about Kardashian on the new album The Tortured Poets Department, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Swift, 34, released a song titled thanK you aIMee on her new studio album TTPD on Friday, a source close to Kardashian suggested that the reality TV star and SKIMS founder was “over” the ongoing back-and-forth with Swift.
“She’s over it and thinks Taylor should move on,” the insider told PEOPLE on Tuesday regarding Kardashian’s thoughts about thank you aIMee.
“She doesn’t get why Taylor keeps harping on it,” the source continued. “It’s been literally years.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Swift was accused of reigniting her bitter feud with Kardashian last week with two tracks included on her newly released TTPD album.
While many of the tracks were believed to be about the pop superstar’s relationships with ex-boyfriends Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, Swiftie fans suspected that two of the tracks were about Kardashian and the bad blood between the pair.
According to Swift’s fans, the two tracks about Kardashian were thanK you aIMee and Cassandra.
Several listeners noted how the capitalized letters in the first song, thanK you aIMee, spelled out KIM. The lyrics of thanK you aIMee also hinted that the track could be about Kardashian and the pair’s infamous feud.
“There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you and a plaque underneath it,” Swift sang in one verse of the new song. “That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school.”
“All that time you were throwin' punches, I was buildin' something,” the pop star sang in another verse. “And then she wrote hеadlines/ In the local paper, laughing at each baby step I'd take.”
- 15 Celebrities Who Faced Rare or Chronic Illnesses: From Ashton Kutcher's Autoimmune Vasculitis to Selena Gomez's Lupus
- Shake it Off: Kim Kardashian Smirks in First Sighting Since Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee' Diss Track
- The Ultimate Diss Tracks? Taylor Swift Accused of Reigniting Bad Blood Feud With Kim Kardashian on New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department'
“And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues,” she sang further. “And one day, your kid comes home singin' a song that only us two is gonna know is about you.”
The other new song, Cassandra, was also believed to be yet another diss track about Kardashian and Kardashian’s now ex-husband, Kanye West.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Swift’s feud with Kardashian and West first started in 2009 when West stormed the stage at the VMAs shortly after Swift won Best Female Video.
The feud intensified years later when Kardashian “illegally recorded” a private phone call between Swift and West in July 2016 and then shared an edited version of the phone call online.
Although Kardashian claimed that she and Swift had “moved on” from the feud during an interview in 2019, Swift suggested otherwise in an interview of her own at the time.
The Folklore and TTPD hitmaker dug the feud back up once again in December during her 2023 Person of the Year interview with TIME magazine.