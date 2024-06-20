Is Justin Bieber Going Broke? Reports of Wild Overspending as His Career Hits a Speedbump
Justin Bieber sold the rights to his music catalog for more than $200 million in 2023 — but according to a new report, the pop icon is blowing through his earnings.
He and wife Hailey, 27, were even forced to take a commercial flight in May because of his dwindling bank account, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“While they always fly private, Justin simply couldn’t afford it this time,” a source spilled to Life & Style. “He spends more money than he’s got coming in, and is now having to cut back on certain luxuries.”
The “What Do You Mean?” singer, 30, last toured in 2022, when he suddenly shuttered his Justice World Tour just 49 dates into its 132-show run citing health problems and exhaustion — and he hasn’t released an album since 2021.
Sources previously told RadarOnline.com that the onetime sensation was considering retirement after offloading his music catalog for $200 million. "Justin feels the pressure of the music biz isn't good for him," an insider revealed. "He just wants to disappear with Hailey and enjoy his money."
But according to Life & Style's source, Justin has already blown through that windfall, and his lack of new income is causing friction with his wealth management team.
“They recently advised him against buying Hailey a $700K diamond ring, so he applied for a loan. But the loan was denied and he purchased it anyway,” the source revealed.
Hailey showed off her new bling from Justin on Instagram on May 24.
“If Justin doesn’t make some changes soon, he could lose everything. He is going to go broke," the tipster added.
Hailey and Justin shocked fans on May 9 by announcing that they were expecting their first child together, and the couple celebrated with a romantic trip to Hawaii where they renewed their wedding vows.
After recent rumors of a rough patch in their relationship, the pair reportedly viewed the pregnancy as a "fresh start" for their marriage.
In March, Hailey took to Instagram to shut down "false" speculation about the union being in trouble, claiming that the posts on social media — including one by her father Stephen asking his followers for "prayers" for the couple — were "blind items" from the "land of delusion."