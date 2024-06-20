Is Justin Bieber Going Broke? Reports of Wild Overspending as His Career Hits a Speedbump

Justin Bieber sold the rights to his music catalog for more than $200 million in 2023 — but according to a new report, the pop icon is blowing through his earnings.

He and wife Hailey, 27, were even forced to take a commercial flight in May because of his dwindling bank account, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“While they always fly private, Justin simply couldn’t afford it this time,” a source spilled to Life & Style. “He spends more money than he’s got coming in, and is now having to cut back on certain luxuries.”