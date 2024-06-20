Mystery Hollywood Star Questioned in Matthew Perry’s Ketamine OD Death Hires Top Criminal Defense Lawyers
The woman who had her iPhone and a laptop seized during a search warrant at a sober living residence in Los Angeles in connection to actor Matthew Perry’s death has lawyered up and is cooperating with investigators, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a stunning development, a multi-pronged law enforcement investigation from the LAPD, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service recently homed in on the woman who is said to be a household name because of her marriage to an A-lister.
People close to the case described the woman’s involvement as “significant progress” in the unfolding probe into Perry’s overdose death last year.
But the woman has told investigators she would never do anything to hurt Perry who, according to her, was someone “she considered a friend.”
“She is adamant she had nothing to do with Matthew’s death,” a source said.
After the detectives executed the warrant, the woman voluntarily answered questions before retaining top Hollywood criminal defense lawyers.
“She’s being tight-lipped about the situation,” an insider told In Touch. “But the investigators must have known something to get a warrant and turn up like that.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 54-year-old former star of the television sitcom Friends was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 28 last year. He was declared dead shortly after.
His autopsy, which was released in December, found that the amount of ketamine in Perry’s blood was in the range used for general anesthesia during surgery.
According to Perry's autopsy, people close to the actor told investigators at the time he was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy – an experimental treatment used to treat depression and anxiety.
But the medical examiner said that his last treatment a week-and-a-half earlier wouldn't explain the levels of ketamine in Perry’s blood when he was found unconscious.
Flash forward to this week, and investigators homed in on a suspect who may have been linked to the late Friends star leading up to his devastating overdose in October 2023.
“They have basically been on the hunt for Matthew’s killer,” an insider familiar with the latest development said. “She’s a celebrity in her own right, and they met in rehab. They formed an unexpected friendship.”
“It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is, but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that,” the source continued. “She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant.”
“She wasn’t expecting what happened to happen,” the insider added. “The officers searched her room, and she surrendered everything. She was completely cooperative.”
Meanwhile, investigators have refused to comment on the unfolding matter.
“I know who you are referring to,” a law enforcement agency source said this week regarding the mysterious woman.
“I am not at liberty to discuss any aspects of this investigation at this time due to mutual agreement with the other agencies involved in the investigation.”