Mystery Hollywood Star Questioned in Matthew Perry’s Ketamine OD Death Hires Top Criminal Defense Lawyers

The woman who had her iPhone and a laptop seized during a search warrant at a sober living residence in Los Angeles in connection to actor Matthew Perry’s death has lawyered up and is cooperating with investigators, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a stunning development, a multi-pronged law enforcement investigation from the LAPD, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service recently homed in on the woman who is said to be a household name because of her marriage to an A-lister.