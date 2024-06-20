Meghan Markle Privately Blames The Beckhams For Netflix Ratings Nosedive

Fame-crazed Duchess Meghan Markle is crying after David and Victoria Beckham beat the Sussexes in the TV ratings game — and she's claiming, without any proof, her former friends somehow managed to manipulate the numbers to hurt her already plummeting popularity, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources revealed Prince Harry's 42-year-old diva went into a downward spiral over news the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan is tanking and has now been eclipsed in ratings by the four-part series Beckham.