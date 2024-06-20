Meghan Markle Privately Blames The Beckhams For Netflix Ratings Nosedive
Fame-crazed Duchess Meghan Markle is crying after David and Victoria Beckham beat the Sussexes in the TV ratings game — and she's claiming, without any proof, her former friends somehow managed to manipulate the numbers to hurt her already plummeting popularity, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources revealed Prince Harry's 42-year-old diva went into a downward spiral over news the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan is tanking and has now been eclipsed in ratings by the four-part series Beckham.
"Meghan's all over the place," tipsters dished to us. "Apparently, she's been really affected by these bad Netflix ratings and her friends are saying she's looking to pin the blame on anybody she can think of to validate the theory she and Harry have been sabotaged."
British expatriates David, 49, and Victoria, 50, were once among Harry and Meghan's closest Hollywood pals. But the relationship reportedly cooled over claims the soccer legend and the former Spice Girl leaked stories about the renegade royal couple to the press.
Now, spies claim fingers are being pointed at the Beckhams again – this time over an alleged plot to one-up the beleaguered Duke and Duchess by garnering better TV ratings.
"It's completely irrational," declared one tipster. "The Beckhams have nothing to do with ratings, but the word is Meghan's convinced they're conspiring to put them down in order to lift themselves up."
"The fact that the Beckhams' ratings are making Meghan and Harry's efforts look like a laughingstock has got to be a real kick in the teeth," the source added.
According to the mole, the animosity between the couples was amplified when David recently announced he was teaming up with Harry's dad, Charles, by becoming an ambassador for The King's Foundation.
"It's very clear whose side David and Victoria have taken in this ugly battle," the source noted. "They're not even pretending to play the middle."
The mega-rich athlete and his Posh Spice pop star wife's alliance with the monarchy is especially painful because Meghan was said to be angling to reignite her friendship with fashion maven Victoria.
"The word is Meghan was really hoping she and Victoria could become close again," the insider confided. "Apparently, Meghan tried to reach out to her not long ago but go nowhere, so this whole situation must sting that much more."
As previously reported, sources said the former Suits actress, who's been getting the cold shoulder from former A-list buddies, is at risk of being laughed out of Tinseltown.
After losing the $20 million Spotify deal last year, the money-chasing couple were branded "f------ grifters" by disappointed senior executive Bill Simmons, who was livid with their work.
Since then, Meghan has desperately tried to fill their coffers by launching her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. But things got off to a shaky start earlier this year when she was ridiculed for sending out jars of homemade strawberry jam with defective labels.
"It seems like it's been one embarrassment after another — and getting their butts beaten by the Beckhams in the ratings is just the cherry on top," the spy squealed. "Meghan and Harry's popularity in Hollywood is sinking deeper with each passing day — and they are desperate to turn things around."
"That's where her focus should be, not on some crazy conspiracy theory that the Beckhams are trying to sabotage them."