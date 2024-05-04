Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Meghan Markle

Royal Dilemma: Meghan Markle Struggles to Find Footing in Hollywood Ventures, Prince Harry Refuses Another 'Show Business Disaster': Report

meghan markle hollywood ventures prince harry refuses show business disaster pp
Source: MEGA; James Whatling / MEGA

"She wants everything all at once, and it's backfiring on her again," said a source.

By:

May 4 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Meghan Markle is refusing to give up on her dreams of showbiz glory, but is feeling the weight of reality after several of her recent ventures with Prince Harry haven't gone as planned, according to a sensational new report.

Insiders said the Duchess of Sussex was bummed after a podcast network company delayed her series until 2025, RadarOnline.com has learned. The pushback is speculated to be from perceived scheduling conflicts.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle hollywood ventures prince harry refuses show business disaster
Source: MEGA

Harry, meanwhile, was claimed to have been "mortified" by the blowback over their projects and is insisting "he won't tolerate another show business disaster."

News broke that Meghan joined forces with Lemonada Media for a fresh podcast deal in February.

It was claimed there were fears of it being eclipsed by her newly launched lifestyle brand and cooking show, royal expert Richard Eden explained.

A spokesman for Markle declined to comment in April, but sources close to the former senior royal said she had a list of "very high-profile guests" scheduled to participate in her new podcasts.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle hollywood ventures prince harry refuses show business disaster
Source: MEGA

News broke that Meghan joined forces with Lemonada Media for a fresh podcast deal in February.

Article continues below advertisement

"Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024," a statement from the media group read while announcing their collaboration.

"Our plan [is] to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works."

Spotify previously scrapped her Archetypes podcast in June 2023 after 12 episodes dropped, following which Bill Simmons, Spotify's head of podcast innovation and monetisation, slammed the Duke and Duchess as "f------ grifters."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle hollywood ventures prince harry refuses show business disaster
Source: @americanrivieraorchard/Instagram

It was claimed there were fears of the podcast being eclipsed by her newly launched lifestyle brand and cooking show, royal expert Richard Eden explained.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
Article continues below advertisement

Markle has already started sending out samples of her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, after she filed trademarks to sell cutlery, cookbooks and jarred foods.

"She wants everything all at once, and it's backfiring on her again," said a source, according to The National Enquirer.

Harry, meanwhile, was claimed to have been "mortified" by the blowback over their projects and is insisting "he won't tolerate another show business disaster."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Critics have started mocking what they perceived to be cheap labels on Markle's jams.

"Hollywood is glam and glitz on the outside, but the real stars have worked hard for their success," noted one source in the report, who said Markle's former royal status may be overshadowing her attempts after the couple's Netflix series and Harry's memoir, Spare.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the report, it will be essential for Markle to win over her critics.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

One source reasoned, "If the public doesn't like you, they won't get behind you, and no amount of money you throw at the problem will make it go away."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.