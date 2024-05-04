Your tip
Desperate CNN Execs Floating Idea of Bringing Back Ousted Anchor Chris Cuomo as Ratings Continue to Struggle: Report

Sources claim a plan to bring Chris Cuomo back to CNN has ruffled former colleagues' feathers.

May 4 2024, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Desperate CNN bosses reportedly want to hire back their fired top gun Chris Cuomo to right the network's ship, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a sensational report, sources claim the network's alleged plan to reverse course on Cuomo's ousting is rattling former colleagues who quickly cast aside the haughty TV host.

An insider said CNN has struggled to 'fill' the 'gaping hole' that Cuomo's firing left.

"Chris was CNN's best anchor — and his abrupt departure left a gaping hole the network hasn't been able to fill," an insider explained to the National Enquirer.

"There's been a changing of the guard at top levels and now folks are whispering about bringing Chris back."

The insider said execs 'are admitting they might have been hasty' about firing Cuomo.

The news anchor was ousted in 2021 for violating CNN's journalistic standards after advising his brother — then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo — on how to deal with sexual harassment complaints from former subordinates.

Cuomo, 53, filed a lawsuit against the network demanding $125 million in damages. He later landed a job at NewsNation and started a podcast.

Since his 2021 firing, Cuomo landed a job at NewsNation and started a podcast.

Chris Cuomo
"The powers that be are admitting they might have been hasty about letting Chris go," the insider added. "They're putting out feelers in the hopes Chris will forgive and forget and come back to help save the network."

Sources spilled execs are fearful over CNN's declining numbers as rival Fox News remains number one.

"The feeling among the bigwigs is that Chris could restore CNN to its previous glory," the tipster explained. "But others aren't happy with the idea and see a Chris comeback as a definite threat."

"A lot of people threw Chris to the curb after his ouster and they're the ones who are worrying the most!"

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Cuomo and CNN's reps for comment.

CNN has experienced declining ratings and a series of cancellations since Cuomo's firing.

The shocking report of Cuomo potentially returning to the network follows several shake-ups to CNN's lineup.

Just two months after the abrupt cancellation of Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly's CNN This Morning, CEO Mark Thompson announced her departure from the network during a morning editorial meeting. Harlow confirmed her exit in an email to colleagues shortly after Thompson's announcement.

"Mark, Amy and the CNN management team have been wonderful and have given me the space to make this decision," Harlow wrote in the email. "I am very grateful to them."

Harlow went on to note the career opportunities she experienced with the network and said she would "remain CNN’s biggest fan."

In addition to the cancellation of CNN This Morning, the network also pulled the plug on Gayle King and Charles Barkley's King Charles after months of declining ratings.

