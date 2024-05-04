Love Scandals: 30 Celebrities Who Faced Relationship Dramas Off-Screen

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver were married for 25 years before they separated after The Terminator actor admitted he had fathered a child, Joseph, with their longtime maid, Mildred Baena, 14 years before the split.

"Maria and I went to counseling once a week and in one of the sessions the counselor said, 'I think today Maria wants to be very specific about something. She wants to know if you are the father of Joseph.' And I was like — I thought my heart stopped, and then I told the truth," Schwarzenegger recalled in his Netflix documentary series, Arnold.

He added, "She was crushed because of that. I had an affair in '96. In the beginning, I really didn't know. I just started feeling the older he got the more it became clear to me and then it was really just a matter of how do you keep this quiet?"