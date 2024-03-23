CNN in Crisis: Producers 'Don't Have Any Money' to Afford New Talent as Network Struggles to Find Its Path Forward, Insider Claims
Insiders have begun to speak out about the current state of CNN and their inability to find and pay new engaging talent as programs continue to fail to connect with audiences, RadarOnline.com has learned.
CNN has reportedly been facing difficulties in retaining its status as the "most trusted name in news" since Discovery took over the network two years ago.
The departure of news anchors like Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon, along with Licht's own short-lived leadership, has contributed to an environment where talent is seemingly undervalued.
With Anderson Cooper as the lone remaining primetime star, CNN, under Mark Thompson's leadership, appears to be struggling to attract new talent and retain existing figures.
The failed attempts at promoting personalities like Lemon back at the network as a guest to boost ratings signal a broader issue within the network.
Employees behind the scenes are reportedly facing uncertain futures, with layoffs becoming commonplace.
Poppy Harlow, Lemon's former co-anchor, remains in limbo after the cancellation of their morning show. Despite efforts to highlight lesser-known female talents like Laura Coates, Abby Phillips, and Kaitlan Collins for primetime slots, the network's direction remains uncertain.
One source told Page Six the network couldn’t even hire a top news talent right now if they wanted to.
“It doesn’t seem to be a priority and they don’t have the money to find the next big star,” the source told the outlet.
According to the insider, Harlow is in limbo after CNN canceled her ill-fated morning show with Phil Mattingly in February.
In a recent memo, Thompson underscored the importance of talent like Cooper in shaping CNN's narrative, yet concerns linger among insiders regarding the network's digital-focused strategy.
Insiders claim, "Talent isn’t his thing."
"It’s all about how to grow digital — which has left some staffers feeling like news is starting to take a back seat." another source told outlets. "Sources told us the company is focused more on building more documentaries because it’s a “low-risk way of getting viewers."
"They have very talented producers, but when it comes to news, they’re trying to go as straight down the road as possible, so they gain traction from viewers tuning in to get an audience that aren’t looking for Fox or MSNBC," they continued. "And they’re also trying to supplement with documentaries."
"They’re really contemplating their future, and looking at this year as a pivot year, and nobody knows what the pivot’s going to be."