CNN in Crisis: Producers 'Don't Have Any Money' to Afford New Talent as Network Struggles to Find Its Path Forward, Insider Claims

With Anderson Cooper as the lone remaining primetime star, CNN, under Mark Thompson's leadership, appears to be struggling to attract new talent and retain existing figures.

The failed attempts at promoting personalities like Lemon back at the network as a guest to boost ratings signal a broader issue within the network.

Employees behind the scenes are reportedly facing uncertain futures, with layoffs becoming commonplace.

Poppy Harlow, Lemon's former co-anchor, remains in limbo after the cancellation of their morning show. Despite efforts to highlight lesser-known female talents like Laura Coates, Abby Phillips, and Kaitlan Collins for primetime slots, the network's direction remains uncertain.