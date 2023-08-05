Your tip
Harry and Meghan Befriend Scientologist John Travolta After Falling out With Other High Profile Pals Including the Beckhams

Aug. 5 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have reportedly befriended Hollywood movie star and devout Scientologist John Travolta after falling out with other high-profile friends, including David and Victoria Beckham, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The trio was seen socializing at The Beverly Hills Hotel, where they attended a party hosted by the hotel for Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation.

meghan markle prince harry
Source: mega

Travolta, known for his roles in movies like Saturday Night Fever and Pulp Fiction, famously danced with Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, at a White House gala dinner in 1985.

John and Diana danced for 15 minutes to songs from Travolta's iconic film Grease in front of the press, Hollywood icons such as Clint Eastwood, and at-the-time US President Ronald Reagan.

According to the Sun, despite their recent socialization with Travolta, Harry and Meghan are not members of the infamous Church of Scientology, of which Travolta is an active member.

An insider shared, "They all got on extremely well." It is worth noting that the couple has formed a new circle of friends in California, which includes model Kelly Zajfen and cosmetics tycoon Victoria Jackson.

They also maintain a close friendship with media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who conducted their bombshell interview two-and-a-half years ago, during which the couple made serious allegations against an unnamed member of the royal family.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
Despite their active social life, the Duke and Dutchess are said to be focused on their work and enjoying time with friends. However, the couple's security remains a top priority.

As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, Harry is currently in a battle with the British Government over his protection arrangements when he visits the UK. In an unusual move, security guards accompany them even during mundane tasks like filling up their car with petrol.

Source: radar

As RadarOnline.com also reported, The Sussexes had recently fallen out with their old friends, the Beckhams.

David and Victoria have been accused of leaking stories about the royal couple, and, as a result, the two couples appear to have severed ties entirely.

Insiders claimed that the famous soccer player was "absolutely bloody furious" about the situation. The source also added that any hope of reconciliation seems highly unlikely at this point.

