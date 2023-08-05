Harry and Meghan Befriend Scientologist John Travolta After Falling out With Other High Profile Pals Including the Beckhams

According to the Sun, despite their recent socialization with Travolta, Harry and Meghan are not members of the infamous Church of Scientology, of which Travolta is an active member.

An insider shared, "They all got on extremely well." It is worth noting that the couple has formed a new circle of friends in California, which includes model Kelly Zajfen and cosmetics tycoon Victoria Jackson.

They also maintain a close friendship with media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who conducted their bombshell interview two-and-a-half years ago, during which the couple made serious allegations against an unnamed member of the royal family.