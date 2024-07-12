‘Desperate Duchess’: Meghan Markle Plans to Ask Old ‘Suits’ Castmates to Help Revive Ailing Podcast
After her podcast got the boot at Spotify Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, has moved it to a new platform and sources say the desperate duchess plans to ask for help from her old cast mates on TV’s legal soap opera, Suits.
Sources say Spotify balked at the 42-year-old royal’s $20 million renewal price for her "Archetypes" podcast, so Lemonada Media agreed to pick it up for airing next year.
Now, insiders snitch Meghan is frantically calling her old showbiz pals to guest in hopes of pulling in viewers — especially pals from Suits, the drama she appeared in from 2011 to 2018.
“Initially, we might expect her to call in favors from her remaining friends and work through their networks,” says PR specialist Kayley Cornelius.
“Potential guests could include friends from her Suits days, such as Abigail Spencer and Wendell Pierce.”
Ironically, the expert did not mention the main Suits stars — Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres and Patrick J. Adams, who played Meghan’s love interest.
RadarOnline.com previously reported in January that Torres revealed Markle was no longer in touch with her former Suits castmates and that she turned down the opportunity to reunite with the cast at the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony.
Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell says Harry and Meghan’s circle of Hollywood pals is shrinking.
“I think the A-list stars are dropping like flies,” he says. “Other celebrities have also dropped them.”
But sources say Meghan and Harry are currently pals with George and Amal Clooney, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, Idris Elba and Joe Jonas’ wife, Priyanka Chopra.
