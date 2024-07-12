After her podcast got the boot at Spotify Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, has moved it to a new platform and sources say the desperate duchess plans to ask for help from her old cast mates on TV’s legal soap opera, Suits.

Sources say Spotify balked at the 42-year-old royal’s $20 million renewal price for her "Archetypes" podcast, so Lemonada Media agreed to pick it up for airing next year.

Now, insiders snitch Meghan is frantically calling her old showbiz pals to guest in hopes of pulling in viewers — especially pals from Suits, the drama she appeared in from 2011 to 2018.