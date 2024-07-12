Home > Exclusives > Alec Baldwin Exclusive Alec Baldwin Trial Evidence: See Blood-Stained Clothes, Film Script and the Weapon Used in Deadly 'Rust' Shooting' Source: Radar Online Blood-stained pieces of evidence from the 'Rust' set came up during the second day of Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial on Thursday. By: Marissa Papanek Jul. 11 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

During the second day of Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial in New Mexico, crime scene technician Marisa Poppell testified about the evidence she collected on the set of Rust after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot and director Joel Souza was wounded. Photos of the crime scene from case documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show the weapon and blood-soaked items discovered inside the makeshift wooden church in Santa Fe, where tragedy struck during a scene rehearsal on October 21, 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Radar Online Baldwin was photographed at the scene of the shooting, still in costume from rehearsal.

In court on Thursday, Poppell testified at length about the Colt .45 prop gun Baldwin was holding that fired a live bullet instead of a dummy round, leaving Hutchins bleeding out on the floor. The projectile that tore through her chest then became lodged in Souza's shoulder. Poppell said that both dummy rounds and live bullets were found in various locations on the set, and that it was nearly impossible to distinguish between the two simply by looking at them. Inside the church, she said investigators found one live round "in Mr. Baldwin's holster."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Radar Online The Colt .45 revolver Baldwin was holding during the scene rehearsal unexpectedly fired a live round, killing Halyna Hutchins and wounding Joel Souza.

Article continues below advertisement

She was also asked about blood-stained items like Baldwin's costume, clothes the injured crew members were wearing, and scripts from the scene rehearsal — all of which can be seen in the evidence photos. Some particularly chilling images reveal where emergency medical officials had to cut Hutchins' blood-soaked shirt open to tend to her fatal wounds. However, complicating things for investigators, the crime scene was also splattered with fake prop blood. Poppell told the court that further analysis had to be done by the FBI to determine which items contained actual blood.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Radar Online It was revealed in court on Thursday that Baldwin's clothing was covered in fake "movie blood."

Article continues below advertisement

When the actor's attorney, Alex Spiro, said that "Mr. Baldwin's clothes had red on them and you tested it for blood and it turned out to be movie blood, right?" Poppell replied, "Yes." It was unclear whether the script affixed with a blue sticky note reading "ALEC" was splattered with real or fake blood, but the document highlighted the eerie parallels between the plot of the western movie and the now infamous on-set shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Radar Online Scripts collected from the scene reveal the eery similarities between the movie's plot and the on-set shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

"When you photographed these, you thought it was important because you thought it reflected what would have happened in the scene," Spiro said to Poppell in court on Thursday, referring to the photos of the script. The film, which was written and directed by Souza, is set in the 1880s and stars Baldwin as outlaw Harland Rust. Its plot follows Rust's 13-year-old grandson, Lucas Hollister, as he is sentenced to be hanged for accidentally killing a rancher, and the pair go on the run together. When Souza was in the hospital, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, he told an officer that when he was struck by the bullet, the crew was rehearsing "a scene in the church where there was going to be a shootout among three characters."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Radar Online Evidence photos show where emergency medical officials had to cut open Halyna Hutchins' shirt to tend to her wounds.

Article continues below advertisement

The script photographed by investigators shows the scene was supposed to feature a confrontation between Rust and his nemesis, U.S. Marshal Wood Helm. In the scene, "Wood rolls over, trying to get up, and clutches a wounded shoulder" while Baldwin's character holds the notorious Colt .45., per the documents. Rust, who is also apparently wounded in the sequence, tells the marshal of his grandson, "He ain't no killer." “So, I guess I'm gonna take this out, pull it and go, 'Bang!'" Baldwin reportedly said before the gun unexpectedly went off during the rehearsal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Radar Online The incident took place during a rehearsal in a makeshift wooden church in Santa Fe.

Article continues below advertisement

Production was suspended after the horrific incident, and Baldwin maintains that he never actually pulled the trigger of the gun. He has pleaded not guilty to the involuntary manslaughter charge. The movie's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter during her trial over Hutchins' death in March, and she was sentenced to 18 months behind bars.

Powered by RedCircle