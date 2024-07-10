'Rust' Shooting Trial Begins: Prosecution Claims Alec Baldwin 'Violated the Cardinal Rules of Firearm Safety'

Alec Baldwin's trial for his role in the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film Rust kicked off in a Santa Fe, New Mexico courtroom on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In October 2021, a prop firearm held by Baldwin fired, shooting a live round that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Baldwin has repeatedly claimed that he did not pull the trigger and the gun went off accidentally.

The actor, who also served as a producer on the movie, faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter, a felony. If convicted, he could face up to 18 months in prison. He has pleaded not guilty.