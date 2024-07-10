Home > Politics > Nancy Pelosi STAB IN THE BACK: Nancy Pelosi Calls on President Biden to RECONSIDER His Decision to Stay in White House Race Source: MEGA Nancy Pelosi has called on President Joe Biden to reconsider his decision to stay in the race for the 2024 White House. By: Connor Surmonte Jul. 10 2024, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

Nancy Pelosi changed her position this week and called on President Joe Biden to reconsider his decision to stay in the race for the 2024 White House. The former House Speaker, 84, became the latest high-profile Democrat to cast doubt on Biden’s chances of beating Donald Trump in November after the 81-year-old commander-in-chief’s abysmal first debate performance last month.

Pelosi told MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Wednesday: “It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run. We’re all encouraging him to make that decision. Because time is running short.” She later added: “I want him to do whatever he decides to do. And that’s the way it is. Whatever he decides, we go with.”

The California lawmaker, who has served in Congress since 1987, also said she wanted to wait until the end of Biden’s NATO summit in Washington this week to discuss the flailing president’s election plans further. Pelosi told Morning Joe of President Biden: “Let’s just hold off. Whatever you’re thinking, either tell somebody privately, but you don’t have to put that out on the table until we see how we go this week.”

The former House Speaker’s call for Biden to reconsider staying in this year’s White House race came days after she asked if the president’s debate performance against Trump on June 27 was just “an episode” or “a condition.” She acknowledged: “I think it's a legitimate question to say, is this an episode, or is this a condition? And so, when people ask that question, it's completely legitimate — of both candidates.

“Both candidates owe whatever test you want to put them to, in terms of their mental acuity and their health – both of them.” A spokesman for the congresswoman later clarified that Pelosi had “full confidence” in President Biden and she looked forward to attending his second inauguration in January 2025 after beating Trump.

At least 25 additional Democrats have called on, or are prepared to call on, Biden to step aside after last month's disappointing debate against his 78-year-old GOP predecessor.

Six Democratic members of Congress – including Lloyd Doggett, 77; Raul Grijalva, 76; Seth Moulton, 45; Mike Quigley, 65; Angie Craig, 52; and Adam Smith, 59 – have publicly called on Biden to withdraw from the 2024 White House race. Three more House Democrats – including Jerry Nadler, 77; Mark Takano, 63; and Joe Morelle, 67 – have privately called on the embattled president to step aside.

Biden has refused to bow out and remains confident he can still win the election. He penned a wordy letter to his Democratic colleagues earlier this week and insisted that he is “fully committed” to staying and beating Trump in November. The struggling president wrote: “I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump.”

Biden concluded Monday’s lengthy missive: “It is time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump.” RadarOnline.com has reached out to House Speaker Pelosi’s office on Capitol Hill for comment regarding her remarks this week on Morning Joe.

