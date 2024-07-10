Nicolas Cage's 'Longlegs' Co-Star Met Him for the First Time In-Character: 'It Was a Pretty Insane Moment'

Maika Monroe, the 31-year-old actress who co-stars alongside Nicolas Cage in the upcoming horror thriller 'Longlegs,' has revealed that he stayed in character as the titular serial killer for the much of the shoot — including when they first met.

Monroe, who plays an FBI agent tasked with pursuing Cage's character, said that they were isolated from each other throughout the production. "I did not see him or any photos of him. I did not meet Nick until they called action," she told The Hollywood Reporter . "That’s when I opened the door to a room and saw him for the first time."

Cage wore thick makeup, facial prosthetics inspired by botched plastic surgeries, and a wig for the film, and according to a new teaser, his appearance in their first scene together was so terrifying that Monroe's heart rate shot all the way up from 76 to 170 bpm upon seeing him.

"I think I blacked out because it was probably one of the most insane experiences I’ve ever had on a set," Monroe said. "Nick Cage is just such an icon. Everyone knows him, everyone knows what he looks like and how he talks. He’s Nick Cage. So I was put into this room, and while I knew that it was him, there was no resemblance at all. And, as you know, his performance is absolutely insane. So I was opposite this monster, and it was so surreal, making it very easy to tap into my character that day."