'Labels Don't Bother Her': Ariana Grande Not Fazed by Critics of Ethan Slater Romance Ahead of Album Release: Report

Ariana Grande isn't spending time worrying about what nay-sayers think of her romance with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. While her latest track ruffled critics' feathers, insiders claim the song's intentions have been misunderstood, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Grande and Slater were linked last year following rumors of their flirtatious behavior on set. While news of Gomez's separation from ex-husband Dalton Gomez was quickly followed by Slater's split from Lilly Jay, sources insist there was no overlap or infidelity.