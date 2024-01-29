'Labels Don't Bother Her': Ariana Grande Not Fazed by Critics of Ethan Slater Romance Ahead of Album Release: Report
Ariana Grande isn't spending time worrying about what nay-sayers think of her romance with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. While her latest track ruffled critics' feathers, insiders claim the song's intentions have been misunderstood, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Grande and Slater were linked last year following rumors of their flirtatious behavior on set. While news of Gomez's separation from ex-husband Dalton Gomez was quickly followed by Slater's split from Lilly Jay, sources insist there was no overlap or infidelity.
As evident in her latest single, yes, and?, Grande is apparently well aware of talk surrounding her controversial relationship.
According to The National Enquirer, an insider claimed the former Disney star "couldn't care less" about rumors surrounding the timeline of her new relationship.
"She realizes that at this point there's no way to change people's minds."
Insiders reportedly say the 30-year-old is getting inspiration from other A-list ladies, including Angelina Jolie, Kristen Stewart and LeAnn Rimes, who have all gone on to shake off rumors about their relationships and do just fine with their lives and careers.
"The labels don't bother her," a source dished.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Grande and Slater, 31, reportedly got together on the London set of Wicked last year. A source close to the couple reportedly claimed the Spongebob Squarepants star's marriage to Jay was already over when the 7 Rings singer entered the picture.
The source also noted that Grande ended her marriage to Gomez in early 2023, long before hooking up with Slater.
Another insider insisted the tune isn't about her romance with Slater and is merely a comment on folks' unhealthy obsession with gossip.
"She's saying to heck with anyone who tries to burst her bubble," the source claimed.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Grande's reps for comment.
While the insider said the song isn't about recent backlash, social media users overwhelming viewed the track as a clap-back to critics accusing Grande of breaking up Slater's marriage.
Even conservative personality Candace Owens joined the discussion. She slammed the single — and shared her disdain for the couple — on a recent episode of her podcast, The Candace Owens Show.