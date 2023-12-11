Ariana Grande's Friends Worried She's Moving Too Fast With Boyfriend Ethan Slater: Report
Ariana Grande's relationship with her boyfriend Ethan Slater, 31, is going strong after several months together — but insiders claimed the singer's inner circle feels she needs to slow down, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claimed the Grande and Slater are constantly together despite their busy schedules. Slater is currently starring in Spamalot — but that hasn't stopped Grande from seeing her man.
"Ariana has showed up at Ethan's Broadway show at least five times and plans to keep going at least once a week," a source dished to the National Enquirer.
While it's not unusual or even frowned upon for partners to support one another, especially in the entertainment industry, Grande's been accused of taking things to an obsessive fangirl level.
"Her presence in the audience is freaking everyone out!" the source added.
Grande and Slater — who are both finalizing their divorces — started dating while working together on the film adaptation of Wicked. Though the couple began dating in July, the 31-year-old actor has allegedly moved into Grande's multimillion-dollar apartment, according to the report.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Grande's rep for comment.
In addition, Insiders claimed Grande's inner circle is concerned over Grande's fast-paced relationship with Slater — and feared she would change her mind and move on before the ink was dry on her divorce from Dalton Gomez, who she married in 2021.
"Ariana falls hard and fast. That's who she is," a source told the National Enquirer. "Everyone is telling her to slow down before she makes another mistake — but she is that girl who can never stay single for long."
Alleged concerns from her inner circle were understandable given Grande's dating history — and controversy surrounding the origins of her current romance with the Broadway star.
Prior to her marriage with Gomez, the 7 Rings singer was engaged to comedian Pete Davidson, who she began dating in May 2018 — the same month she ended her longtime relationship with late rapper Mac Miller, who died later that year in September of an overdose.
Davidson and Grande got engaged shortly after they started dating but called it off when they split in October 2018. Less than two years later, the singer and Gomez made headlines when they started dating in May 2020 and were engaged by December. They tied the knot less than six months later.
Fans were shocked to hear of Grande and Gomez's split in July 2023, amid rumors of her and Slater's alleged flirtatious relationship on the Wicked set.
Eyebrows were raised when Slater soon announced his marriage to wife Lily Jay was over just weeks after Grande's marriage made headlines. Slater and Jay had been together for 10 years. They married in November 2018 and welcomed their son to the world in 2022.
Jay was said to be "completely blindsided" by the divorce filing. Grande and Gomez have maintained there was no overlap between the relationship.