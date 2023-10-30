Your tip
Ariana Grande Forbids Friends From Speaking About Her Relationship With Ethan Slater: Sources

Ariana Grande reportedly told friends to not speak about her controversial new relationship.

Oct. 30 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Ariana Grande, 31, has put everyone in her circle on notice — they're not allowed to breath a word about the divorcing pop star's sudden tumble into love with co-star Ethan Slater, 31, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders spilled that Grande's close pals were forbidden to speak about the Thank U, Next singer's romance until ink dried on her divorce papers, as well as Slater's.

Grande and Slater were romantically linked back in July.

"Ariana has asked all her friends not to talk about it — at least not until both of them are officially divorced," a source told the National Enquirer.

The insider noted that even Grande's Wicked co-star and friend Cynthia Erivo recently backed away quickly when asked about the allegedly forbidden topic.

"It's an uncomfortable situation for Cynthia," the insider continued. "She was a witness when Ariana and Ethan fell in love. She knows everything but she's keeping it under wraps."

Grande finalized her divorce from ex-husband Dalton Gomez in October.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Grande finalized her divorce from ex-husband Dalton Gomez in early October. The pop star agreed to fork over $1.25 million to Gomez, but an iron-clad prenup spared her from paying additional spousal support.

Gomez was allowed to remain in the couple's Los Angeles home rent-free for 30 days and is set to receive 1/2 of the net profits from the sale of their home.

The former couple also agreed to strict terms regarding interviews on their time together.

Per the divorce agreement, neither party is allowed to speak about their marriage or prenup.

A confidentiality provision included in the divorce agreement prohibited Gomez from airing Grande's dirty laundry and vice-versa.

"Without the prior written consent of the other party, neither party shall disclose, intentionally publish, cause to be published or provide information or documentation to any other individual or entity relating to the publication or dissemination of any document, diary, memoir, letter, story, photograph, interview, article, essay, description or depiction of any kind whatsoever, whether fictionalized or not, which" mentioned their marriage or prenup.

Slater filed for divorce from his estranged wife in July.

Back in July, Slater filed for divorce from estranged wife Lilly Jay, who was reportedly 'blindsided' by the news of her marriage ending. At the time of the filing, Slater and Jay had been together for 10 years. They welcomed their first child together in January 2022.

The divorce has yet to be finalized.

Grande met Slater on the set of the film adaptation of Wicked. Rumors quickly swirled that the co-stars were "sloppy" behind-the-scenes and did not conceal their budding feelings for each other well.

