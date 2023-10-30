Ariana Grande Forbids Friends From Speaking About Her Relationship With Ethan Slater: Sources

"Ariana has asked all her friends not to talk about it — at least not until both of them are officially divorced," a source told the National Enquirer.

The insider noted that even Grande's Wicked co-star and friend Cynthia Erivo recently backed away quickly when asked about the allegedly forbidden topic.

"It's an uncomfortable situation for Cynthia," the insider continued. "She was a witness when Ariana and Ethan fell in love. She knows everything but she's keeping it under wraps."